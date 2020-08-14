Come summer, and we rush to get the servicing done for our air conditioners and coolers, but what about ceiling fans?

Compared to an air conditioner or desert cooler, a ceiling fan consumes lesser power and function for many hours without needing regular maintenance. Ceiling fans even complement other cooling appliances and help cool the room evenly.

However, the performance and power saving of a ceiling fan depends primarily on the type of fan you select. To help you choose the right ceiling fan for your home, here are some points to consider:

The Size of Your Room and Sweep Size Requirement

Primarily, small fans are designed to suit smaller rooms, while fans with bigger blades are ideal for bigger rooms. If you aim to get the highest efficiency from your ceiling fan, determine the size of your room first.

Moreover, you must try to maintain a 9-feet distance from the floor to the fan. The below table illustrates the variation of Sweep Size of the ceiling fan depending upon the room size:

Sweep Size (mm) Suitable Room Size 600 mm (24”) For tiny rooms such as small shops or toilets 900 mm (36”) 7* 10 Feet (2.13* 3 meters. Approx.) 1050 mm (42”) 10* 10 Feet (3* 3 meters. Approx.) 1200 mm (48”) 12*13 Feet (3.65* 3.96 meters. Approx.) 1400 mm (56”) 14* 16 Feet (4.26 * 4.87 meters. Approx.)

Ceiling fans are categorized under various groups based on their sweep size, which can vary between 600 mm to 1400 mm. Most ceiling fan designs in India have a 1200 mm sweep.

Small rooms like your pooja room, bathroom or a small kitchen may require a fan of only 600mm sweep size For rooms with areas up to 100 sq.ft or less, a fan with 900 mm or 1050 mm sweep size will suit your cooling purposes For larger rooms, a 1400 mm Sweep fan or multiple 900mm/1200mm/1400mm ceiling fans might suffice

While installing multiple ceiling fans in the same room, be mindful of the distance between the ceiling fans for optimum cooling. Look at the table below:

Sweep Size (mm) Approximate Distance from Center 900 mm (36”) 6 feet (1.82 meters) 1050 mm (42”) 7 feet (2.13 meters) 1200 mm (48”) 8 feet (2.43 meters) 1400 mm (56”) 10 feet (3 meters)

If you have an unusual space (like an L-shaped room), consider dividing the room (hypothetically) into smaller sections and installing separate ceiling fans for each section. You must keep the size of the section and the respective sweep size requirement in mind.

Choose the Number of Blades

The number of blades is significant when it comes to a ceiling fan’s functionality. Ceiling fans usually come with three, four or five blades. However, more blades do not mean that the fan would circulate more air. On the contrary, more blades may create a drag and slow the speed of the ceiling fan.

Ceiling fans with three blades are the most common type and practical choice for superior air delivery. In contrast, ceiling fans with four and five blades are quieter and more aesthetically pleasing.

Air Delivery

Higher air delivery means that there is ample circulation of air in the room. Thus, you have to choose a ceiling fan with the maximum possible air delivery required for the selected room. Air delivery is measured in CMM (Cubic Meters per Minute). Look for a fan with an Air delivery of at least 210 CMM to fulfill your needs.

RPM of a Fan

RPM stands for ‘revolutions per minute’. In simpler terms, it describes how fast a ceiling fan’s blades spin at a particular speed. With the right blade pitch, the faster the blades spin, the quicker it can move air and create an immediate cooling effect due to evaporation, although the RPM of a fan is independent of the performance.

Also, higher RPM fans generate more noise due to higher air cutting noise.

Power Consumption

When it comes to calculating the energy consumption levels of ceiling fans, ‘watt’ or ‘W’ is the preferred unit of measurement. A standard utility fan’s power consumption lies between 70 W to 80 W.

For ceiling fans that include a light bulb or LED bulb, however, the power consumption of the lamp is excluded to allow objective evaluation of the fan’s overall energy utilization. Reliable brands such as Luminous provide a large variety of beautiful LED Ceiling fans.

Emphasize Quality

Always buy a high-quality ceiling fan to avoid common problems as inadequate air delivery or noisy performance. A low-quality fan is not going to provide optimum air circulation across the room, and can also make a jarring, humming noise.

Poor quality ceiling fans may also suffer from frequent capacitator problems and breakdowns. If you are planning to buy a ceiling fan for your home, thus, it is advisable that you choose a good quality design. Ceiling fans from reputable brands such as Luminous come in a wide variety of high-performance and energy-efficient models with a plethora of functionalities, types, colours and finishes.

If you have any queries or have trouble understanding which ceiling fan will be the best for your home – consider the multiple variables of choosing a ceiling fan. Selecting the right ceiling fan design for your home will help you ensure that you have the best in class performance in terms of airflow and efficiency.