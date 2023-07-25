Hearmo Launches Premium HearPods Lineup: Redefining Sound Perfection at the Most Affordable Price of Rs. 799 OnwardsHearmo Launches Premium HearPods Lineup: Redefining Sound Perfection at the Most Affordable Price of Rs. 799 Onwards

Hearmo, the leading smart wearable and hearable lifestyle brand, has unveiled its latest premium HearPods range. This innovative lineup includes the HearPods MINI, Pro, Pro 2 ANC, and AIR models, each designed to enhance sound experiences and connectivity. These cutting-edge hearables offer crystal-clear audio, seamless communication, and extended performance endurance, equipped with Bluetooth Version 5.3, advanced ENC technology, and exceptional battery life. Starting at just Rs. 799, these feature-packed HearPods cater to the needs of tech-savvy consumers, providing an enhanced audio experience.

Touching upon the intricacies of the latest launches, Mr. Mahendra D Jangir, Founder & CEO of Hearmo, said, “We are excited to introduce our latest earpods lineup, which redefines the boundaries of sound and style. Each earpod model has been crafted with precision to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, making them the perfect companion for music enthusiasts, busy professionals, and active individuals alike.”

HearPods Pro 2 ANC – Elevating Sound to New Heights

At the forefront of the new lineup stands the HearPods Pro 2 ANC, a true feature powerhouse. Experience a world of immersive sound with the intelligent Pro 2 Active Noise Cancellation technology, complemented by well-defined bass, crisp mids, and sparkling highs. Powered by Bluetooth version 5.3, the Pro 2 ANC delivers an unparalleled low latency of up to 50-60 ms, ensuring smooth audio transmission.

The earpods boast a 10mm dynamic driver with AAC support, guaranteeing a listening experience that transcends expectations. Exceptional call quality is achieved through the integration of 4 MEMS microphones, making every conversation crystal clear.

HearPods MINI – Compact, Comfortable, and Captivating

Embodying elegance and sophistication, the HearPods MINI boasts an ergonomic design that fits snugly into the ears. Equipped with a 13mm Dynamic Driver and two MEMS microphones, these earpods deliver a captivating audio experience. With an impressive battery life of up to 14 hours, and the convenience of a handy USB-C charging connector, the MINI ensures non-stop fun throughout the day.

Intuitive touch controls allow users to effortlessly manage their music and calls, adding a touch of modernity to their audio indulgence.

HearPods Pro – Your Entry to Enhanced Audio

Experience the wonders of Hi-Fi sound quality with the HearPods Pro, the entry-level model in Hearmo’s new collection. Bluetooth Version 5.3 and noise-canceling technology ensure crystal-clear music and improved call clarity. The semi-in-ear design provides a comfortable fit, perfect for extended use.

Powered by a 13mm Dynamic Driver and advanced ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, these earpods strike a perfect balance between excellent sound performance and practicality. Their IPX4 water and sweat resistance make them ideal for various active pursuits.

HearPods AIR – Unleash the Freedom of Sound

Welcome to a world of boundless sound with the HearPods AIR. Offering lightning-fast access to superior audio, the AIR features soul-stirring sound with advanced ENC adaptation. The ASAP 3C Fast Charge ensures users spend less time charging and more time enjoying their favorite tunes.

With Bluetooth Version 5.3 and noise-canceling technology, the HearPods AIR guarantees a seamless and clear audio experience. Equipped with a 13mm driver, these earpods deliver ultra-low latency and an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours.

Price and Availability

The flagship HearPods Pro 2 ANC is currently available at an introductory price of Rs. INR 1699 in offline retail outlets

The other models, HearPods MINI, HearPods Pro, and HearPods AIR, are available for purchase on the company website and can also be found in all leading retail outlets, priced at INR 799, INR 1199, and INR 1299 respectively.