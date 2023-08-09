Hearmo launches HearFit RS (SE) Smartwatch with Wireless Charging at an Affordable Launch Price of INR 1,999/

Hearmo, a smart wearable and hearable lifestyle brand, has launched a budget-friendly premium lifestyle smartwatch – the HearFit RS (SE). This smartwatch offers advanced features like Wireless Charging, Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports and fitness tracking modes, and a strong metallic frame, making it an excellent choice for fashion and lifestyle-conscious customers. This smartwatch will be available through both online and retail channels, at an introductory price of INR 1,999/-.

“We believe in providing high-quality innovative products at affordable prices and HearFit RS (SE) embodies that commitment. Our goal is to bring joy and ease to our customers’ lives with exceptional technology and fashionable design. Everyone deserves access to high-quality wearable technologies that improve their lifestyle, and we are thrilled to offer a product that will add joy and ease to our customers’ lives.” said Mr. Mahendra D Jangir, Founder & CEO, Hearmo.

Specifications and Features:

The HearFit RS (SE) is a perfect fusion of cutting-edge design and technology. It boasts a sleek metallic design, accompanied by a frameless 2.0″ (UHD) Full View Display that offers wider visual angles, immersing users in every detail of their activities. With a long-lasting battery and convenient wireless charging, users can stay connected throughout the day without worry.

The HearFit RS (SE) is engineered to withstand the elements, holding an impressive IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it suitable for even the most active lifestyles. What truly sets it apart is its exceptional resolution of 420X485 and 320PPI, delivering vibrant graphics that pop on the screen. Regardless of the lighting conditions, the smartwatch ensures optimal visibility with its 700 Nits brightness, ensuring users never miss a beat.

Price and Availability:

The Hearmo HearFit RS (SE) smartwatch priced at INR 7,999/-, is now available on Amazon and in offline retail outlets pan India at an exclusive launch offer price of INR 1,999. This high quality smartwatch comes in two colours – Black and Army Green.