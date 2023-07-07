Hearmo launches a range of affordable Sporto series Neckbands starting INR 799/

Hearmo, the leading smart wearable and hearable lifestyle brand, unveils its new lifestyle range of premium neckbands: Sporto NEOM, Sporto Mighty & Sporto 2. These advanced neckbands are designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers. With features like Bluetooth Version 5.2, IPX5 rating, advanced ENC technology, and impressive battery life, the neckbands promise crystal-clear audio with rich and deep bass, seamless connectivity, and long-lasting performance. The neckbands will be available on Amazon, starting at an attractive price of INR 799/-.

Mr. Mahendra D Jangir, Founder & CEO of Hearmo, expressed his excitement about the latest launches, stating, “At Hearmo, our vision is to enrich lives by delivering premium quality audio products that bring joy and enhance experiences. Our new offerings offer users the ultimate freedom and flexibility to stay connected on the go. These launches embody our commitment to advanced features, superior sound quality, and affordability, empowering individuals to immerse themselves in exceptional audio experiences that elevate their lifestyles.”

Sporto Mighty

The flagship model in the new lineup, Sporto Mighty is a powerhouse of features. Equipped with Bluetooth Version 5.2 and advanced ENC technology, users can enjoy crystal-clear audio with rich and deep bass. The 12mm dynamic driver ensures superior sound quality, while the low latency and beast mode enable a seamless audio experience during intense workouts. With an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours and a convenient USB-C charging port, Sporto Mighty ensures uninterrupted entertainment. The flexible silicon material and magnetic on/off feature offer a comfortable and hassle-free user experience. Additionally, Sporto Mighty is IPX5 water and sweat-resistant, making it an ideal companion for any active lifestyle.

Sporto 2

Another addition to the Hearmo family, Sporto 2 boasts Bluetooth Version 5.2 and advanced ENC technology, providing an immersive sound experience. The 10mm dynamic driver ensures rich and deep bass, while the ultra-low latency rate guarantees minimal audio delay. With IPX5 water and sweat resistance, these earphones are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities. Sporto 2 offers a battery life of up to 26 hours and features a USB-C charging port for convenient charging. Available in stylish black and red colors, Sporto 2 complements your active lifestyle with its sleek design.

Sporto NEOM

The entry-level model in the lineup, Sporto NEOM is equipped with Bluetooth Version 5.3 and noise-reduction technology for enhanced audio clarity. These earphones deliver rich, deep bass and hi-fi sound quality, ensuring a captivating listening experience. With IPX4 water and sweat resistance, Sporto NEOM is suitable for various active pursuits. Offering up to 10 hours of battery life and featuring a micro-USB charging port, Sporto NEOM ensures you stay entertained throughout the day. Available in classic black and white colors, Sporto NEOM adds a touch of elegance to your everyday style.

Price and Availability

The Sporto NEOM, Sporto 2, and Sporto Mighty neckbands are available on Amazon and offline channels.

Sporto Mighty, the flagship model, is priced at INR 1,299/- and offers exceptional features, including Bluetooth Version 5.2, advanced ENC, and rich and deep bass.

Sporto 2 is priced at INR 1,099/- and features ultra-low latency, up to 26 hours of battery life, and IPX5 water and sweat resistance. The entry-level Sporto NEOM is priced at INR 799/- and includes Bluetooth Version 5.3, noise reduction, rich and deep bass, up to 10 hours of battery life, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance.