Hearmo Introduces the Ultimate Connected Experience with Three Premium Smartwatches: HearFit RS, HearFit VS, and HearFit REX, Featuring Bluetooth Calling

Hearmo, a smart wearable and hearable lifestyle brand, has debuted in the market with the launch of three premium lifestyle smartwatches – the HearFit RS, the HearFit VS, and the HearFit REX. Designed to cater to fitness enthusiasts and fashion-conscious consumers, these smartwatches are equipped with advanced features that include Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports and fitness tracking modes, an HD display, and a sturdy metallic build. These smartwatches will be available across online and offline channels, with prices starting at an attractive launch offer of just INR 1,699/-. With the launch of these three flagship smartwatches, Hearmo aims to bring high-quality and innovative features to the Indian smartwatch market at an accessible price.

“We are excited to make our debut with our premium lifestyle smartwatches. At Hearmo, our vision is to provide high-quality advanced products at affordable prices, bringing happiness to our customers through a premium user experience. With the launch of HearFit RS, HearFit VS, and HearFit REX, we bring our brand’s ethos to life, embodying superior technology, stylish design, and innovative features. Our goal is to make premium wearable devices accessible to all, enhancing their lifestyle with joy and convenience. We embark on this journey with excitement, empowering individuals to embrace an active and connected lifestyle.” – said Mr. Mahendra D Jangir, Founder & CEO, Hearmo.

Specifications and Features:

The HearFit RS seamlessly blends style and technology. Designed with precision, it boasts a 2.0″ (UHD) Full View Display, offering a frameless design and wider visual angles for an immersive experience. The display is further enhanced with Corning Gorilla glass for added durability and protection. The HearFit RS supports AI, games, NFC, and various other features, enhancing your smartwatch experience. It is built with an IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating, as well as atmospheric pressure monitoring. The HearFit RS truly stands out with its remarkable resolution of 420X485 and 320PPI, delivering vibrant visuals. Its brightness of 700 Nits offers excellent visibility in any lighting condition.

Additionally, the HearFit RS goes beyond the ordinary with its wireless charging capability, freeing users from the hassle of cables and ensuring a seamless experience. Users can answer calls on the go with the integrated Bluetooth calling feature, enabling them to pick up calls directly on the speaker while running or driving and stay connected without any distractions.

The HearFit VS combines superior design and craftsmanship in a lightweight and ultra-thin build, providing ultimate comfort for everyday wear. Its 1.9″ bezel-less display offers a stunning visual experience, with vibrant and sharp visuals delivered through a resolution of Narrow Bezel 240X285 and 201 PPI. With features like 100+ sports modes, a battery-saving mode, and multiple standby watch faces, the HearFit VS caters to individual styles and preferences. The smartwatch also includes heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep monitoring features, along with support for the FitCloudPro app. Its brightness of 600 Nits ensures excellent visibility in all lighting conditions.

The HearFit REX stands out with its sleek and stylish design, offering a crystal-clear 1.9″ narrow display with a vibrant and immersive resolution of 240×280. Designed to impress, this smartwatch goes beyond a timepiece, providing advanced features such as heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to help users stay in tune with their health and wellness. With an IP67 waterproof rating and a robust zinc alloy body, the HearFit REX ensures durability and protection in various environments. It is available in sophisticated colors such as Premium Black, Army Green, Cool Gray, or Rich Gold, allowing users to match their style effortlessly.

Price and Availability

The Hearmo HearFit RS smartwatch, priced at INR 8,999/-, is now available on Amazon and in offline channels at an exclusive launch offer price of INR 2,599/-. This stylish timepiece comes in a sleek GunMetal color option and also includes an additional strap for added versatility.

The Hearmo HearFit VS smartwatch, priced at INR 6,999/-, boasts a lightweight and ultra-thin design that caters to everyday use. It is currently being offered at a special launch price of INR 2,399/- on Amazon and in offline channels. Additionally, it comes with an extra strap for added convenience.

For individuals in search of an affordable yet high-quality option, the HearFit REX smartwatch emerges as the ideal choice. Priced at a mere INR 4499/-, this remarkable timepiece is currently available at a limited launch offer price of INR 1699/-. It comes in four captivating color variations, including Black, Army Green, Cool Gray, and Rich Gold. The HearFit REX smartwatch can now be conveniently purchased through the Offline channel.