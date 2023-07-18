HCLTech recognized as Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, 2023

HCLTech recognized as Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce...

HCLTech , a leading global technology company, has been recognized as a Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, 2023.

“This further underscores our proven expertise in delivering exceptional Salesforce solutions to our clients,” said Sadagopan S, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS and Oracle, Digital Business at HCLTech. “We provide comprehensive advisory, implementation and maintenance services, helping enterprises achieve the full potential of Salesforce solutions to reshape business experiences. Our clientele, workforce and revenue have expanded significantly, demonstrating our market presence and success.”

“HCLTech’s proprietary solutions and application support and maintenance services help streamline IT and business operations, leading to faster business value creation and prioritization of the user experience. With a global delivery model and strong partnership with Salesforce, HCLTech ensures supercharged service delivery,” said Rainer Suletzki, Lead Analyst from ISG Research.

HCLTech’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its scalable agile methodology, seamlessly integrating project work and post-deployment support. The company continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to facilitate the digital transformation journeys of its clients.