Home News HCLTech recognized as Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce...

HCLTech recognized as Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, 2023

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
HCLTech recognized as Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, 2023

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been recognized as a Leader in seven quadrants of ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners, 2023.

“This further underscores our proven expertise in delivering exceptional Salesforce solutions to our clients,” said Sadagopan S, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS and Oracle, Digital Business at HCLTech. “We provide comprehensive advisory, implementation and maintenance services, helping enterprises achieve the full potential of Salesforce solutions to reshape business experiences. Our clientele, workforce and revenue have expanded significantly, demonstrating our market presence and success.”

“HCLTech’s proprietary solutions and application support and maintenance services help streamline IT and business operations, leading to faster business value creation and prioritization of the user experience.  With a global delivery model and   strong partnership with Salesforce, HCLTech ensures supercharged service delivery,” said Rainer Suletzki, Lead Analyst from ISG Research.

HCLTech’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its scalable agile methodology, seamlessly integrating project work and post-deployment support. The company continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions to facilitate the digital transformation journeys of its clients.

To read and download the complete report, visit https://www.hcltech.com/analyst/analyst-reports/hcltech-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-isg-provider-lens-salesforce-ecosystem-partners-2023

Previous articleSamsung India Announces Top 10 Teams of Solve for Tomorrow 2023; Young Innovators Will Now Compete for INR 1.5 Crore Prize Money
Next articleHaier India partners with Government of Maharashtra to Foster Skill Development through National Apprenticeship Schemes
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at [email protected]