Haven’t Bought a Valentine’s Day Gift Yet? Here are some Unique Gift Ideas for your loved ones

Valentine’s Day is all about making your loved ones feel special, appreciating them to make them aware of how valued they are and there are multiple ways that you can do this – a day doing activities you both love, a special meal together, gifts that can range from flowers to chocolates to customized accessories. So why not go that thoughtful extra mile and add a gadget that will add comfort to their lives. Here’s a list of our recommendations of gifts that your loved ones will remember you by way beyond just Valentine’s Day:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Cupid Box

Instax has been the favorite gift of choice for couples and friends celebrating love and companionship. With the new Instax Cupid Box, Fujifilm is bringing together people to create, capture and cherish their lovely memories.

The Instax Mini 11 and Mini 9 Cupid Box is available in two variants: Instax Mini 11 and Mini 9 and can be bought online and offline. The box will include an Instax Mini 9 or 11 camera, Instax Mini Glossy Film Pack (10×2 pack), Instax Fridge Magnets (5 pack), Instax LED Bunting, Batteries and a Camera Strap. The Cupid Box is the perfect Valentine’s Day gifting option and is a part of Instax’s endeavor to allow people to capture their memories on special days, instantly.

USHA SI Techne Direct 1000 Garment Steamer:

Now that it’s time for back-to-work from the office, the Usha SI Techne Direct 1000 Garment Steamer is one gift that will be appreciated by any valentine for it allows one to step out looking well groomed and fresh. The Techne Direct 1000 Garment Steamer’s powerful steam output ensures a wrinkle-free finish to your clothes in a few seconds. Its 1.8m long 360-degree swivel cord allows for flexible movement making it perfect even for the heavy woollens, especially with its detachable fabric brush with lint removal facility. This garment steamer is going to make sure your valentine is always enveloped in your warmth.

OnePlus Nord Buds

Seamless sound, powerful bass, and ergonomic design! Targeting the audiophiles who don’t want to don’t miss a single beat. The Nord Buds offer the signature OnePlus audio experience and clear sound in a trendy, lightweight design equipped with a good battery for long weekend trips, or just to stay connected with loved ones. The Nord Buds are equipped with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers for their rich bass reproduction and razor-sharp treble, support for Dolby Atmos, 4 microphones, and AI-powered noise reduction. The Nord Buds are also equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and have an ultra-low latency of 94 ms. The Buds claim to deliver 30 hours of combined playback and 7 hours of playback for the buds. The Buds also support Flash Charge – 5 hours of audio playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Garmin Lily Smartwatch for Women

Garmin Lily, designed for her: A fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch and is fashionable, too. Designed by women, for women – Lily breaks new ground with its set of features aimed specially for female health monitoring, made to empower the modern woman of today. modern woman of today.

Packed to the brim with a slew of fitness trackers and sensors, the Garmin Lilly is a perfect fitness companion for women. Crafted with a 34mm watch case, unique T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band in six trendy and classic color options which enhances the overall feminine aesthetic. In addition to the regular fitness trackers, Lily also offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and a newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness, and activity data.

Usha Pop-Up toaster

For those who enjoy starting the day with a crisp toast slathered with their favourite topping, the Usha Pop-Up toaster is a winner. It may be blue in colour, but we can assure you this nifty little pop-up toaster will drive the blues away when it pops out toasts browned to perfection. Its 7-heat settings give you the option of choosing exactly how crisp you want your toast, and its mid-cycle cancel function makes it easy in case you change your mind too. A plastic shock-proof body, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, and a higher lift for smaller bread slices along make it super convenient. Further, it’s 1.2 meter flexible power cord and a cord winder makes sure it’s as easy to store as to use.