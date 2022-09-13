Harman takes action against counterfeit

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets is taking strict legal action against manufacturers, distributors, retailers and dealers. involved in producing and selling of counterfeit JBL products in India. HARMAN is the parent company for leading audio brands including JBL®, AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel® amongst others.

During a recent raid, HARMAN’s investigation team along with the law enforcement officers, seized stocks of spurious JBL and Infinity consumer products, from car accessories shops; and manufacturing units located across Delhi. The team confiscated counterfeit JBL and Infinity car speakers and subwoofers from shops and manufacturing units. HARMAN has taken appropriate criminal action against these offenders and intends to continue such investigations to curb the manufacturing and selling of counterfeit products across India.

Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India said, “It is our constant endeavor at HARMAN to bring products of the highest standards and quality to our customers across the globe. Consumers being at the heart of HARMAN, customer experiences one our core values. We continue to do what is right without any compromise, and therefore strict action against the perpetrators have been taken to continue our brand promise towards our customers. We urge our customers to be cautious about spurious products in the market and purchase HARMAN products from authorised retailers, dealers and e-commerce sellers’ only.”

Advisory to consumers: Easy ways to identify a counterfeit JBL product

Like many premium goods, HARMAN’s products are being counterfeited and sold, usually at drastically reduced prices and diminished quality. Genuine JBL and Infinity products are made with high-quality materials and designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind listening experience. The cosmetic details are not consistent with authentic JBL and Infinity products. Inspect the packaging and logo placement/colour. Typically, the packaging is made of flimsy material, missing key details such as certifications, place of manufacture, address, and trademark/copyright information. Logo placement is slightly off and the colour does not match the genuine logo. The package/product may be lightweight, smell of chemicals, or have chipped paint. Research reputation of the seller. Read customer comments.

To identify an authorised seller, always look for authorised retailer/dealer certificate.