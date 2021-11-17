The sense of touch is one of the crucial tools we use each day to connect with the world around us. Unfortunately, it is often neglected compared to the sense of sound and sight. Haptic is a technology that is made to increase and stimulate our sense of touch with a number of mechanical components. Examples of haptics include vibration in smartphones or console joypads.

Inventors are looking at new ways to engage and stimulate our senses as haptic technology continues to grow. Being able to feel and touch within extended realities provides a new immersion level to the vast reality experience. Let’s look at some of the most significant benefits haptic technology offers and why it is the next big thing.

Better Customer Experience

Haptic technology provides an essential missing link that allows customers to have an immersive experience in marketing. Being able to see a product, reach out, and touch provides a new level of immersion to shoppers and thus strengthens their bond with the brand’s products or services.

Besides engaging with customers on audio-visual, haptic makes it possible for corporations to stimulate profound senses distinctively by enhancing customer experience by differentiating their products from those of the competitors.

Improves gaming

Gaming has now become a crucial part of our lives, and we can even see some schools making gaming part of their curriculums. Haptic technology thus comes in handy as a player makes move on a gaming console or any gaming device. Vibrations and sounds will indicate whether the player is making the right move or not.

Gamers who play in online casinos are thus enjoying the convenience of this technology as they play slots, blackjack, and other casino games. However, those who want to play mobile slots or even online poker must also ensure that they select the right sites before relying on haptic technology to improve their gaming sessions. VSO features a list of different mobile slots that you can play for free or real money, as well as advice and guides on what to pick and the differences between playing on mobile casinos versus mobile slots apps, which may be a tremendous assistance to players in getting the best experience possible.

Enhanced Learning and Training

Studies suggest that the use of haptic devices would be crucial when learners need to experience a realistic simulation of forces. For instance, during medical training, learners are taught to examine a patient by touching body parts or an organ.

Although Virtual Reality can create a visual simulation of the situation at hand, the absence of haptics to allow monitoring of the pressure placement by the student to the patient, the exercise is deemed useless.

Haptic technology, therefore, comes in handy in training medical professionals such as surgeons who heavily rely on tactile awareness and sense of touch to treat their patients. In addition, this technology teaches surgeons how to go about correctly on soft tissue during operations. Haptic technology also offers a more accurate experience that makes a real-life replica without putting anyone in real danger.

Increased Accuracy

One of the benefits of haptic technology is improved accuracy in touchscreens. Well, it is in our nature as humans to make mistakes. These mistakes are majorly in touchscreen devices that do not contain haptics. However, after adding some response systems, there is a drastic improvement in touchscreen accuracy.

Furthermore, with increased accuracy, haptic technology can improve user satisfaction. The light vibrations that aid the user in inputting commands play a significant part in ensuring a positive experience and user satisfaction.

According to a study conducted at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, touchscreen accuracy is increased by 20% by haptics. A simple vibration to the operator is an indication that the command was received; therefore, improving the device’s overall accuracy.

Creating Skin for Robots

Haptic technology is also making it possible to create robot skin. According to experts, the key to improving robots is making them experience the world as humans. Therefore, creating skin for robots is the goal of most researchers.

The largest sensory organ on humans is the skin. It is full of nerve endings that offer us reports of our surroundings. On the other hand, Artificial Skin will allow robots to perceive their surroundings with more details and sensitivity.

Therefore, with haptic technology robots can move safely, avoid accidents, and operate with care when operating around people. Developing senses in robots will enable robots to perceive their surroundings with much detail and sensitivity and definitely improve their functionality.

There is no doubt that haptic technology is the next big thing. The technology is made to increase and stimulate our sense of touch with several mechanical components. Being in a position to feel and touch within extended realities provides a whole level of new experience to an extended reality experience.