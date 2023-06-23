Hapipola launches Edge 2.10 inch Bezel less curved display smartwatch for Rs.2,999.

The Chennai-based lifestyle brand HapiPola has launched its new smartwatch to its fitness range named as Hapipola Edge, the ground-breaking Hapipola Edge is the new age pinnacle of modernity where it brings the large picture to life like never before.

The company claims Edge is the first smartwatch in the Indian market with a 2.10 inch 99% bezel-less curved display that brings the big picture and makes text easier to read with a rotating bezel which comes with cutting-edge lock mechanism with an always on display function.

The edge is a capable smartwatch with a premium quality touch screen that has active voice assistant which supports android and IOS, where your smartwatch gets connected to 99% of your phone contacts which allows it to make calls directly from the watch.

The smart watch offers a bunch of features such as an alarm clock, clever calculator and in-built game, which is a stylish way to stay on top of things while receiving social media notifications to never miss your closed ones to keep in touch.

Edge comes with sturdy features with heart rate monitoring, SPO2 support, sleep monitoring, IP67, music control assistance and with best battery capacity for 5 days standby mode.

Speaking on the newest launch of the Edge 2.10, Mr.Prasanth Chordia – Director of Hapipola, commented, Take advantage of endless possibilities with the Hapipola Edge and its two strap variants. Today, explore a world of remarkable characteristics.

The Hapipola Edge comes with 2 strap models Ocean & Trail Loop and exciting colors Sea Knight Black ���, Pulpy Orange ���, Cherry Red ��� 4. Deep Blue ��� , Trail Loop Colour, Misty Grey Black, Misty Grey Blue ���