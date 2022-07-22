Hamilton Beach launches Premium range of Air Fryer and Panini Maker in India

Ads

Hamilton Beach, the No.one small kitchen appliance brand in the USA, is now in India is all set to launch Premium range of Air Fryer and Panini Maker in India after the professional Juicer Mixer Grinder. After two successful years on the market with the JMG, the new Hamilton Beach products is now ready to launch in India, and, like their previous products, these will also solve common kitchen problems. The first is an air fryer that fries your favorite food with little to no oil.

The best part? The cleaning is easy with the removable nonstick basket and crisping insert. The second product is a panini maker and indoor grill, which allows you to make delicious paninis and sandwiches. The added skewers let you grill foods in under 10 minutes for a delicious and fresh meal when you want to stay home. In addition, the easy cleaning process makes it perfect for quick weeknight dinners.

Inspired by over 100 years of engineering and designing small appliances for consumers and commercial kitchens, Hamilton Beach Professional, has set a new standard for superior performance and durability with its professional juicer mixer grinder (JMG). They collaborated with culinary experts and Indian engineers to understand Indian kitchens and have created an appliance built to deliver superior performance every time. The Hamilton Beach Professional JMG has been featured by Indian chefs such as Kunal Kapoor, Sanjyot Keer, Anahita Dhondy, and Shivesh Bhatia, who showcase the versatility of this product to produce delicious recipes for any meal.

Ads

We value the Indian market and are delighted with the support we have received from India. After five years of research and development in both India and the U.S., the Professional JMG was designed and launched to solve complex kitchen challenges. We know how important a JMG is in an Indian kitchen, and we are very happy to see both professional and home chefs embrace this product“, stated Wendy Reid,senior manager, global brand licensing, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Hamilton Beach products are always designed with the consumer in mind, and we remain true to that mission. We have received so much positivity here that we have decided to introduce additional products on our third anniversary in India. With this, we will continue to add convenience and joy to the lives of our customers by helping them to cook like a pro at home”, said Manav Tandon, Business Head, Hamilton Beach India.

Whether you are a professional chef or a kitchen amateur, Hamilton Beach has an appliance for every culinary need. The products are designed to make cooking effortless

and fun for every meal- from breakfast to dinner to dessert and everything in Between.

So, it’s time to say hello to perfection.

Details About the New Launch Product:

1.Air Fryer:

USPs:

Cook like a pro with extra-large 16L capacity oven toaster griller with air frying function.

All in One – Bake, Grill, Air Fry & Toast or use as Oven

Monitor your cooking – In traditional air fryer in order to monitor the cooking, you need to open the basket and check the food everytime. In HBB OTG air fryer has non emmesive glass technology to ensure you can monitor the texture and cooking of your food while ensuring minimum loss of heat.

Easy Reach Technology – The front door slides up so that you can easily access the food being cooked without any obstructions from the door or causing any physical injury.

Extra Large Capacity – The only air fryer which can cook a 12” pizza in one go and in 8 minutes.

Unlimited Control – Other than preset options we have bake, broil, toast, air fry, etc functions. Or you can control the temperature and timer or keep it stay on mode to ensure perfect results enabling you to cook like a pro.

Warranty: ANS: – 2 Years, Dimensions: L- 47.5 H-23.9 W-39.1 CM,

ANS: – 2 Years, L- 47.5 H-23.9 W-39.1 CM, Build quality: Metal, Wattage: 1400 Watts

Metal, 1400 Watts most prominent competitor products? : – 1) Philips, Morphy Richards, Kaff, Inalsa, etc

: – 1) Philips, Morphy Richards, Kaff, Inalsa, etc Best scenarios to use it:ANS: – Healthy cooking, baking, breakfast, snacks, Toast 8 slices of bread in one go, Air fry , grill.

Price: Rs. 8990/-

2.About Panini maker and indoor grill:

5 USPs:

Control the height with locking mechanism to ensure perfect outcome.

Multipurpose – Sandwichmaker, burger, pizza, tikkas, grills, etc

Size – 2 Large bread sandwiches, 9” Pizza

Coating – Special coating researched and developed by HBB ensures non stick coating is long lasting

Table Grill with skewers

Best scenarios to use it: Live Indoor Grilling, Breakfast, Healthy foods, parties with friends and families.

Target audience:: – Same as HBB, continue with CookLikeAPro.

Targeting – Breakfast, quick snacks, and family & friends time together.

Warranty:: – 2 Years Limited Warranty against manufacturing defects.

Dimensions (Product),ANS: – L-31 H-11.5, W-29.5 CM,Weight: 2.560Kg,Build qualit– Stainless Steel ,Wattage: – 1400 Watts

3 most prominent competitor products: Others are in Sandwich Grills – Borosil, Libra, Kent,

Price : – Rs. 4490/-