Haier launches kinouchi 5 star heavy-duty pro air conditioners, featuring supersonic cooling in 10 seconds

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances for 14 Consecutive Years* announced the launch of Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy – Duty Pro Air Conditioner series in India. The Kinouchi AC series is equipped to deliver powerful performance with the supercooling feature and comfort control with Intelli Smart features and Haier Smart App.

Haier’s commitment to producing innovative products for Indian consumers has remained at the core of the business, and the brand has constantly evolved to meet consumer demands for inspired living. Haier has been strengthening its focus on producing premium products through local manufacturing in India. Haier’s state-of-the-art facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has continued to evolve the brand to innovate for Indian customers, especially with premium and high-end products.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, “At Haier, we believe in designing products powered with innovative technologies that make our consumers’ life simpler and more convenient. India experiences extreme weather conditions especially the harsh summer season. Keeping the conditions in mind we have launched the new range of Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy -Duty air conditioner series ensures optimum cooling in extreme temperatures, and even takes care of cost efficiency with Triple Inverter Plus technology to maximize comfort, reliability, and performance.

He further added, “We are fully geared up to cater and assist the consumer demand for air conditioners in India and we are confident to achieve a double-digit growth trajectory in 2023”

In its endeavor to bring ultimate comfort to Indian homes, Haier has combined the perfect blend of innovation, design, and energy proficiencies in Kinouchi Heavy-Duty Pro Air Conditioner series. Consumers who are seeking to upgrade their lifestyle with the latest technology need to look no further.

Speaking on the product, Mr. Shaffy Mehta, Director-Air Conditioner Business, Haier Appliances India said, “At Haier our focus is to design products that are inspired by customer needs. The Kinouchi 5 Star Heavy – Duty Pro Air Conditioner series is the perfect AC for customers who are looking for smart appliances that not only provides comfort but is also cost effective. The supercooling feature and comfort control with Intelli Smart features and Haier Smart App of the Kinouchi AC series is the next upgrade customers are looking for.”

Frost Self-Clean Technology

With the rising threat of air pollution, aggravating the spread of diseases, clean and healthy air has become a necessity and not a luxury in today’s scenario. Understanding this need, Haier India has introduced Frost Self-Clean Technology in its entire inverter air conditioner range which offers 99.9% sterilization. Through this technology, users can get a complete indoor wet wash with the press of a button, in the comfort of their homes. Once you activate the Frost Self Clean feature, a frost is formed on the AC’s evaporator which traps all the dust present on the coil. After some time, the frost melts and washes out all the dirt in the form of water out of the drainpipe. Through this, users can get an actual indoor wet wash and breathe clean & healthy air.

Supersonic cooling in 10 seconds

The new air conditioners come with supersonic feature that cools the room 20x faster. In addition to this, the series provides optimum cooling even at extreme temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius.

Intelli Convertible – 7 in 1

The Smart convertible feature allows users to reduce the AC’s tonnage capacity from 1.6 Ton to a minimum of 0.8 Ton. This unique feature can be activated with just a press of the ECO button on the remote. This will help the users to choose the tonnage of the AC as per their requirement, resulting in more energy savings.

Triple Inverter Plus

This technology helps in delivering up to 65% energy savings to the users. Compared to conventional inverter technology, Haier Triple Inverter Plus integrates TLFM inverter control, PID inverter control, and A-PAM inverter control to achieve smart control of the air conditioner to maximize comfort, reliability, and efficiency.

Intelli Smart features

Haier air conditioners with Smart features lets users monitor and control air conditioner on the smart phone or smart devices including Alexa and Google Home operational through just voice command. With the Smart Haier App users can create their own 7-day cooling schedule, get reminders on clean or change filter and monitor daily energy consumption.

Price and availability