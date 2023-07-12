Haier Becomes the Only IoT Ecosystem Brand to get Recognized in Kantar BrandZ Top 100 List for Five Years in a Row

Haier, the global leader in Home Appliances and the World’s Number 1 brand in Major Appliances, has been ranked amongst top 100 most valuable global brands for the fifth consecutive year. As the only IoT ecosystem brand in the world, Haier has claimed the 59th place in recognition of its strong growth and resilient brand performance in the year 2023.

As an authoritative brand ranking in the world, Kantar BrandZ provides valuable data for the assessment of global brands. The assessment combines rigorous financial analysis with extensive research on brands’ assets and quantifies the contributions that brands have made to enterprises’ financial performance. Haier’s commitment to meeting consumer needs, futuristic strategy across markets, innovating through a deeper understanding of industry demands and a sustainable marketing approach has helped Haier secure this achievement.

Mr. Satish NS, President, Haier India, expressed his delight at this recognition, stating, ” We at Haier have always prioritised on bringing the best technology to our customer in India and around the globe. Today, we have built a strong connect with the customers while challenging the industry status-quo to provide cutting-edge appliances. This achievement is a testament to our position as a global leader, driven by our vision to deliver customer-inspired innovations on a global scale, and in India.”

Doreen Wang, Global Chair of Kantar BrandZ, mentioned, “Faced with uncertain global market environments, Haier was able to create a new paradigm of ecosystem brands similar to a ‘tropical rainforest’, working together with the ecological partners to continuously create and innovate towards offering the best user experience. In 2023, Haier’s brand performance further improved and ranked among the top 60 most valuable global brands in Kantar BrandZ, demonstrating the strong resilience and vitality of ecosystem brands.”