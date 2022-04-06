Green Sea Funding Short Term Loans

If you are a business person, I am sure you understand the difference between long-term and short-term loans. In addition, if you are a loyal customer at Green Sea Funding, this is something you know about the latter as these are terms we use when negotiating with our customers. However, if these terms are new to you, you do not have to be worried, as you have landed on the right page. In this blog, I will focus on identifying aspects that will help you understand some of the parameters considered when applying for a short-term loan at Green Sea Funding. In other words, if you want to know more about short-term loans at Green Sea Funding, keep reading this blog, as this will be my point of reference. Take a look:

Short Term Loans

At Green Sea Funding, we define short-term loans as lump-sum loans that are designed to be paid back in full in not more than 18 months. In other words, if your loan is marked as short-term, we will be expecting our funds to be paid in full plus some interest in less than 18 months. Therefore, if you face short-term financial needs, this is the financial tool you should consider. The tool is flexible, and you can use it to comfortably manage your cash flow, meet unexpected needs for extra cash on your premises, and take advantage of unforeseen business opportunities.

Loan Limit and Term

Green Sea Funding provides money faster than any other online platform you have ever heard of. As long as your credit score is more than 600 and you are the business owner, you can apply for a short-term loan with us. A short-term loan varies from $2500 up to $2500000. This is a good amount that can be used to meet your immediate needs as a business owner.

Payment period

Since this is a short-term loan, we expect full repayment between three and eighteen months. However, we also consider the monthly revenue of companies before setting out the limit. Therefore, depending on your business`s monthly income, we can extend the payment period to 24 months and help you grow. But, you have to assure us that you will repay the funds in full before the period is over.

Why Us

One aspect that has enhanced Green Sea Funding to proliferate in the market is the speed at which funds are sent to companies or business owners who choose our services. In other words, you can apply for the funds and get them on the same day. As a business person, you need to ensure that you have provided all the required details for your loan to be approved faster. If you need funds urgently, you can contact us for more information. We will give you the necessary directions to speed up the process and get funded before the end of the day.

Bottom Line

If you are a business owner looking for funds to meet your urgent needs, look no further. At Green Sea Funding, we will ensure that you get the funds within 24 hours after filling in the application forms and providing all the necessary documents.