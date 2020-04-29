To say that games have evolved is an understatement of epic proportions. What once was thought of as an activity where people have to be in each other’s vicinity to participate, today can be done from different corners of the globe. With the rise of technology, games have morphed from crude representations of spaceships to photorealistic ones. From pixel to polygon, 3D graphics have changed the way we think and perceive what a game is.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean that the games of yesteryear are neglected or forgotten. Especially those involving cards. Many of which have stuck around for millennia, making their way from the Far East into the West, alongside newly-established trade. In the 15th century, the French standardized the 52-card deck and laid the groundwork for all card games to come.

And, while people still enjoy sitting at a table and engaging in conversation with fellow players as they grip their cards, like with most things, these games have been transported onto our phones. Today, more and more popular ones can be played in the form of downloadable apps or via online casinos, which offer every classic game and their variations. You can even play against live dealers from top-notch studios around the world.

So, what are some great ones you can enjoy on your phone today?

Blackjack Games

Perhaps the most popular casino game ever. Now if you’re wondering why the sub-head is plural, well, there’s more than one. In fact, there are too many to count. Some online casinos offer up to 32 variations or different types of blackjack games for Indian players. While a lot of books claim that there are over 100 rule variations.

Blackjack has also spawned or inspired other popular casino games like Spanish 21 and Pontoon. If you think the plain ole classic game is boring, maybe you can try Switch, Double Exposure, Double Attack, Multi-hand, Pitch, Buster, or California Blackjack. We’re sure you’ll find one set of rules that will be to your liking.

Andar Bahar

Now here’s a truly Indian game. Andar Bahar originated in the southern part of the country and is thought to be centuries old. Today, you can find it wherever gaming is offered. Most online casinos let you demo games, so you can visit one and play just for fun. If you’ve ever played Baccarat, you should immediately have a good grip on Andar Bahar.

The name is derived from the two piles a player must choose from. The one on the left is Andar, and the one on the right – Bahar. The objective is to guess where a particular card will land, on which side, as the dealer pulls cards and alternates between positions. It’s fairly simple and fairly popular.

Teen Patti

Another product of the Indian subcontinent, one that has its roots in the English three-card brag. If you’ve never heard of Brag, it’s an 18th-century British card game, a descendant of the 16th century – Primero. It belongs in the Poker family and you can find it under the names Flush or Flash in some parts of the world. It made its way into India and adopted the name – Teen Patti (three cards).

The game saw its online debut in 2013, by Saurabh Aggarwal, the founder OF Octro Gaming Inc. It launched and quickly became massively popular. The app has been downloaded almost 50 million times, and the game is available in more than 50 countries.

Rummy

We all grew up playing this game or variations of it. Rummy refers to a group of matching card games. The goal consists of building sets, or melds, which consist of three or four of a kind cards that are of the same rank, or runs, three or more of the same suit. The Indian variation is thought to be a cross between the American versions – gin rummy, and Rummy 500.

In the west, Rummy used to be considered an “old woman’s game”. However, in recent years it has experienced a resurgence due to the ability for it to be played online. If you do choose to do so, be careful and try to avoid some of the common blunders.