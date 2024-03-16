Grayscale Submits Updated Filing in Push for Spot Ethereum ETF

Grayscale Investments, a leading digital asset management firm, has taken another significant step in its pursuit of a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF). The company has filed an amended Form 19b-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling its determination to convert its Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) into an ETF.

Key Highlights:

Grayscale amends its spot Ethereum ETF application, aiming to uplist ETHE on the NYSE Arca exchange.

The firm believes a spot Ethereum ETF would be in the best interests of investors.

This move highlights Grayscale’s persistent efforts despite ongoing SEC scrutiny.

The decision on the spot Ethereum ETF remains pending with the SEC.

Grayscale’s Commitment to a Spot Ethereum ETF

Grayscale has long been an advocate for a spot Ethereum ETF, arguing that it would provide investors with a more regulated and accessible way to gain exposure to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The amended filing underscores the company’s continued commitment to achieving this goal.

In a statement, Grayscale’s Chief Legal Officer, Craig Salm, emphasized the importance of this step, stating: “This is an important step in our effort to uplist $ETHE to NYSE Arca.” He further asserted that investors deserve access to Ethereum through a spot ETF structure.

Grayscale’s Legal Strategy

Grayscale is not hesitant to challenge the SEC’s decisions. The firm previously sued the SEC after its proposal to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot Bitcoin ETF was rejected. The firm’s legal battle was instrumental in pressuring the SEC to ultimately approve spot Bitcoin ETFs, albeit futures-based ones.

The recent amendment to Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF filing could indicate a similar trajectory. The firm is determined to set a precedent for the approval of spot crypto ETFs, which would likely open the floodgates for similar products to enter the market.

What is a Spot ETF?

A spot exchange-traded fund directly holds the underlying asset, in this case, Ethereum. This differs from existing Ethereum-related investment products, such as Grayscale’s ETHE, which are trusts, or futures-based ETFs, which track the price of Ethereum futures contracts.

Spot ETFs are generally viewed as more favorable for investors because they track the price of the underlying asset more closely. This can provide a more transparent and predictable investment experience.

The SEC’s Stance

The SEC has been hesitant to approve spot cryptocurrency ETFs, citing concerns about market manipulation and investor protection. However, the approval of several spot Bitcoin ETFs last year signaled a potential shift in the regulator’s stance. Grayscale even successfully sued the SEC to force the approval of its Bitcoin ETF.

While the outcome of Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF remains uncertain, the amended filing demonstrates the firm’s unwavering determination to bring a spot Ethereum ETF to market.

Potential Impact on the Cryptocurrency Market

The approval of a spot Ethereum ETF would be a major milestone for the cryptocurrency industry. It could attract a significant influx of institutional investment, driving further growth and adoption of Ethereum. Such an event would likely boost Ethereum’s price and solidify its position as a mainstream investment asset.