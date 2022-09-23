Grab the biggest deals of the year on Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Grab the biggest deals of the year on Echo, Fire TV, and...

Amazon.in is back with its biggest celebration, the Great Indian Festival, with a host of exciting deals starting from September 23, 2022. During the sale, customers can get never-seen-before deals and some of the lowest prices of the year on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV, Kindle, Alexa built-in devices, and Alexa smart home combos. You can avail up to 66% off on Echo smart speakers, smart displays, and earbuds, 60% off on the best-selling Fire TV Stick, and up to ₹4,000 off on Kindle e-readers, and much more!

Here’s a glimpse of the top Amazon Devices deals this festive season. Head on to this page to make your festive purchases so you can also say – #AmazonSeLiya.

Make smarter gifting decisions with Amazon’s best-selling Echo smart speakers and avail lowest prices

Enjoy up to 66% off on our best-selling smart speakers – Buy the Echo Dot (4th Generation) at just ₹2,249 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at ₹1,549.

Get your hands on the Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock for just ₹2,949 (Flat 46% off).

Lowest prices on Echo smart displays – Get the Echo Show 8 (2 nd Generation) smart speaker with an 8” HD screen and stereo sound at a never-seen-before price of ₹7,499. The Echo Show 5, which comes with a 5.5” inch screen and delivers crisp sound, is also available at its lowest price ever of ₹3,999.

Generation) smart speaker with an 8” HD screen and stereo sound at a never-seen-before price of ₹7,499. The Echo Show 5, which comes with a 5.5” inch screen and delivers crisp sound, is also available at its lowest price ever of ₹3,999. Experience the power of Alexa on the go; grab the all-new Echo Buds (with wired charging case at flat 54% off for just ₹5,499.

Converting your home to a smart home just got better

Start your smart home journey with Alexa – The Echo Dot (3 rd Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo is available in an attractive bundle at 75% off for just ₹1,599.

Gen) + Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo is available in an attractive bundle at 75% off for just ₹1,599. Save big time as you make your home smart with Alexa – The Echo Dot (4 th Gen) + Wipro 16A smart plug combo is priced at ₹2,748, and the Echo Show 8 and smart bulb at ₹7,549.

Gen) + Wipro 16A smart plug combo is priced at ₹2,748, and the Echo Show 8 and smart bulb at ₹7,549. Turn any appliance into a smart appliance! Grab the Amazon Smart Plug at 80% off, at just ₹ 399, when purchased with any Echo smart speaker.

Avail blockbuster discounts on Fire TV devices, starting as low as ₹1,699

Get flat 60% off on the best-selling Fire TV Stick at just ₹1,999 and flat 57% off on Fire TV Stick Lite, with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, at just ₹1,699.

Upgrade your TV viewing to a vibrant 4K cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, hands-free Alexa streaming, and much more. Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just ₹2,999.

Fire TV Cube, the most powerful Fire TV streaming device, is on sale at flat 46% off for ₹6,999.

Upgrade to Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Get up to 63% off on Smart TVs with built-in Fire TV.

AmazonBasics 32 inches HD Ready Smart TV (with built in Fire TV) is available at its lowest price ever at just ₹9,999 (63% off).

The perfect gift for avid readers

With Kindle devices at up to ₹4,000 off, this is the perfect time to buy a Kindle for the book lovers in your life.

Grab the newly launched Kindle Paperwhite 16GB at just ₹12,099 – a price you’ve never seen before.

Exciting offers to upgrade to Alexa built-in smart phones, smartwatches, and laptops