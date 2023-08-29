GOVO launches the all-new GoSurround 300 Soundbar at Rs. 1,499/

With the festive season upon us, GOVO, a rising name in the audio technology industry, is thrilled to present its newest addition the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar. In a time marked by celebration and togetherness, this creatively designed audio device is ready to reshape the way individuals immerse themselves in the pleasures of music, movies, and gaming. Despite its compact size, this mini Soundbar delivers an extraordinary audio experience that will leave everyone amazed.

The consumer speaker market in India is expected to develop at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.39% by 2027. Particularly, the demand for home audio products, notably Soundbars, remains strong within the Indian market. The Home Audio Market Size report provides important information about how much this industry is currently worth. It also explains how the market is divided and the potential for growth in this industry. GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar stands out with its impressive features. Its premium sound quality, superior design, exceptional bass performance, and competitive pricing make it a perfect choice for consumers. Equipped with 40mm explosive drivers and boasting a peak output of 24 watts, it delivers powerful and immersive audio experiences that truly captivate listeners.

Commenting on the launch of the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of GOVO said, “We are delighted to introduce the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar, where innovation and technology converge. Our aim is to expand our audio products that are of superb quality. As many people are starting to use smart speakers, we’re excited to offer our customers the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar. With this new product, we’re confident that we can make our tech-savvy customers happy and give them an amazing experience of the products.”

Here are the salient features of the GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar:

Immersive 3D Surround Sound: The G0VO GoSurround 300 portable speaker, powered by 52mm drivers, delivers a potent 24-watt output, providing a cinematic audio experience at home, perfect for gaming marathons, movie nights, and everyday music listening

Dynamic LED Lights: The dynamic LED lights create the perfect ambiance for any occasion, whether you are enjoying some alone time or hosting a hangout with friends

Long-lasting Battery: Enjoy your favourite music, movies, or games for longer without worrying about recharging. Offers up to 8 hours of playtime

Multiple Connectivity: The Soundbar effortlessly enables seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, effortlessly AUX, USB, TF Cord inputs and FM

Bluetooth V5.3: Connect your mobile device automatically and play your favourite tunes louder and clearer than ever

The GOVO GoSurround 300 Soundbar is priced at Rs. 5,499/- but is exclusively available for Rs. 1,499/- at Amazon and retail stores across the country. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the color Platinum Black.