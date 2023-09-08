GoPro Launches INR 45,000 HERO12 Black with Up to 2x Longer Runtimes, 5.3K and 4K HDR Video

Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced its new HERO12 Black camera, raising the bar yet again for the small, rugged, ultra-versatile cameras the company is famous for.

GoPro’s newest flagship camera has an MRP of INR 45,000 and builds on the groundbreaking performance of its of its predecessor, enabling up to 2x longer runtimes thanks to a redesigned power management system, stunning high dynamic range (HDR) video in market leading 5.3K and 4K resolution video, support for Bluetoothâ audio devices, including Apple AirPods and improved HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, along with a host of powerful new camera features designed to serve new users and professionals alike.

An exciting part of HERO12 Black’s new capabilities is its new Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory, which enables the market’s widest 177° field of view at 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Max Lens Mod 2.0 can capture video and photos in three field-of-view settings—Max Wide, Max SuperView and the all-new, hyper-immersive Max HyperView—fully exploiting HERO12 Black’s extra-large 8:7 sensor to enable perspectives that are 36% wider when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller when capturing vertical video, when compared to HER012 Black’s standard lens. These market leading wide-angle perspectives are ideal for capturing everything from “feels like you’re there” first-person perspectives of your favorite sports and activities to dream-like immersion in natural settings when traveling or adventuring with friends and family outdoors. Max Lens Mod 2.0 features 2x more scratch resistant glass than its predecessor along with a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.

“HERO12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture,” says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. “Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again, reliving your favorite experiences in vivid detail.”

HERO12 Black features many new, powerful pro-minded capabilities that will also benefit more casual users thanks to their intuitive and convenient design:

Wireless audio support for Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth â audio devices such as earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance

audio devices such as earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance GP-Log with available LUTs for more control and color grading in post-production

Wireless timecode sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps

Optimized encoding that delivers smaller file sizes with no compromise to image quality

And more casual users who may be looking for the perfect blend of convenience and control will love HERO12 Black’s updated user interface, which includes simplified controls plus a new Vertical Capture Mode that captures vertical 9:16 aspect ratio video while the camera is mounted horizontally—perfect for sharing straight to vertically-oriented social channels.

GoPro is also expanding its software experience and GoPro subscriber* benefits with the launch of its new Quik desktop app. Quik desktop will be available exclusively to GoPro subscribers* at no additional charge. Quik desktop brings the speed and convenience of the Quik mobile app to desktop users, but with an expanded list of features and capabilities that take advantage of a desktop computer’s processing power and screen size. Quik desktop and Quik mobile apps will sync with one another so that you can start an editing project on one app and seamlessly transition to the other for maximum convenience and flexibility. Quik desktop will be available for Mac on Nov. 1 and Windows in Summer 2024.

India Availability

The HERO12 Black (INR 45,000) and the HERO12 Black Creator Edition (INR 65,000) are available for pre-order today through our online retail partners, including Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

From September 13, 2023, 6:30 PM IST – both the products will be available to order from our online as well as offline retail partners.

The Max Lens Mod 2.0 will go on sale from late November.

India’s official distributor, Luxury Personified, will provide an additional 1-year warranty at no extra cost, along with the standard 1-year international warranty. Customers can easily register for this by scanning the barcode on the official GoPro packaging to take advantage of this extended coverage.

Please note that GoPro Subscription is currently unavailable in India.

For more information, please visit GoPro.com.

HERO12 Black: Versatile, Feature-Rich and Fun!

HERO12 Black takes GoPro’s proven, durable design and elevates it with blistering performance and usability upgrades to deliver the most capable and convenient HERO camera yet:

Up to 2x Longer Runtimes: Dramatically improved power management system delivers 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K60 (HERO12 Black’s highest performance setting), over 95 minutes at 5.3K30 and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p30, all with HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization on.

Dramatically improved power management system delivers 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K60 (HERO12 Black’s highest performance setting), over 95 minutes at 5.3K30 and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p30, all with HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization on. High Dynamic Range (HDR) Photo + Video: HDR delivers eye-popping high dynamic range photos and 5.3K+ 4K video.

HDR delivers eye-popping high dynamic range photos and 5.3K+ 4K video. Market-Leading 5.3K Resolution + 8x Slo-Mo: 5.3K video delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p. Slow down to 8x slo-mo in up to 2.7K resolution. Or grab up to 24.7 megapixel frame grabs and 27 megapixel photos. Capture 4K video at up to 120 frames per second for 4x slo-mo.

5.3K video delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p. Slow down to 8x slo-mo in up to 2.7K resolution. Or grab up to 24.7 megapixel frame grabs and 27 megapixel photos. Capture 4K video at up to 120 frames per second for 4x slo-mo. Unmatched Wide Angle Perspectives with Max Lens Mod 2.0 Accessory : 36% wider field of view when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller field of view when capturing vertical video. Now with 2x more scratch-resistant lens and a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away.

: 36% wider field of view when capturing widescreen video and 48% taller field of view when capturing vertical video. Now with 2x more scratch-resistant lens and a durable hydrophobic lens coating that wicks water drops away. GP-Log + available LUTs: GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs) allows professional users to have more control with post-production editing and color grading.

GP-Log with available Look Up Tables (LUTs) allows professional users to have more control with post-production editing and color grading. Wireless Audio Support for Apple AirPods + Other Bluetooth â Devices: Now you can record audio straight to HERO12 Black from Bluetooth â devices such as Apple AirPods, earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance.

Now you can record audio straight to HERO12 Black from Bluetooth devices such as Apple AirPods, earbuds, headphones and microphones—great for vlogging, scene narration and issuing voice commands to control your HERO12 Black from a distance. Emmy Award-Wining Video Stabilization with 360° Horizon Lock: HyperSmooth 6.0 features next-generation AutoBoost that automatically boosts video stabilization as needed, while maintaining the smallest cropping margin possible with imperceptible transitions between crop levels. HyperSmooth 6.0 also enables horizon-leveling even with full 360° camera rotation in the Linear + Horizon Lock digital lens or in all lens settings when using the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory.

HyperSmooth 6.0 features next-generation AutoBoost that automatically boosts video stabilization as needed, while maintaining the smallest cropping margin possible with imperceptible transitions between crop levels. HyperSmooth 6.0 also enables horizon-leveling even with full 360° camera rotation in the Linear + Horizon Lock digital lens or in all lens settings when using the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. Versatile 8:7 Aspect Ratio: 1/1.9” sensor enables market-leading versatility with its extra-large 8:7 aspect ratio that can be cropped into vertical 9:16, widescreen 16:9, traditional 4:3 or full-frame 8:7 aspect ratios. Now available across all video resolutions as well as TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Lapse and all Night Effects modes.

1/1.9” sensor enables market-leading versatility with its extra-large 8:7 aspect ratio that can be cropped into vertical 9:16, widescreen 16:9, traditional 4:3 or full-frame 8:7 aspect ratios. Now available across all video resolutions as well as TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Lapse and all Night Effects modes. GoPro-Exclusive HyperView Ultra-Wide Angle Lens Setting: HERO12 Black’s HyperView digital lens sets a new bar for immersive, wide-angle video. Also available as an even wider Max HyperView perspective when using the optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory.

HERO12 Black’s HyperView digital lens sets a new bar for immersive, wide-angle video. Also available as an even wider Max HyperView perspective when using the optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. New Vertical Capture Mode: Capture vertical video with HERO12 Black mounted horizontally—perfect for sharing straight to vertically-oriented social channels.

Capture vertical video with HERO12 Black mounted horizontally—perfect for sharing straight to vertically-oriented social channels. Simplified Camera Controls: Updated “Easy Controls” for users looking for maximum convenience and streamlined “Pro Controls” for advanced users looking for maximum control and efficiency.

Updated “Easy Controls” for users looking for maximum convenience and streamlined “Pro Controls” for advanced users looking for maximum control and efficiency. Night Effects with Still Images: Light Painting, Vehicle Light Trails and Star Trails enable pro-level capture with push-button ease.

Light Painting, Vehicle Light Trails and Star Trails enable pro-level capture with push-button ease. New Power Tools: Interval Photo joins a suite of Power Tools designed to help you capture video and photos in unique ways. Interval Photo enables photo-capture at fixed intervals, from every 0.5 seconds all the way up to every 120 seconds.

Interval Photo joins a suite of Power Tools designed to help you capture video and photos in unique ways. Interval Photo enables photo-capture at fixed intervals, from every 0.5 seconds all the way up to every 120 seconds. Timecode Sync: Sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing. Works with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps.

Sync an unlimited number of HERO12 Black cameras for easy multi-camera editing. Works with Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premier and other leading editing apps. 1/4-20 Mounting: HERO12 Black’s mounting fingers now feature 1/4-20 mounting threads, making HERO12 Black compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories.

HERO12 Black’s mounting fingers now feature 1/4-20 mounting threads, making HERO12 Black compatible with standard camera mounts and accessories. Rugged, Versatile, Reliable: HERO12 Black is waterproof to 33 feet with no additional housing required and is built “GoPro Tough” to take a beating.

NEW Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote

GoPro is launching a new 48-inch-long extension pole that collapses to just 10 inches and is designed to work with HERO12 Black’s new 1/4-20 mounting threads. Mounting fingers are also included to ensure compatibility with all GoPro cameras.

Included with the new extension pole is a detachable, wearable and waterproof Bluetooth shutter remote that makes it easy to control HERO12 Black’s shutter even when the pole is fully extended. This convenient, new remote will be compatible with: HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini and HERO10 Black.

The all-new Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote will be available in late October 2023. Visit GoPro.com to learn more.