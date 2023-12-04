Google’s Shared Phone Number Blocklist for Android: A Shield Against Spam Calls and Texts

Spam calls and texts are a major nuisance for Android users. These unwanted communications can disrupt your day, waste your time, and even lead to scams or fraud. Google is taking steps to address this problem with a new feature that could make it easier than ever to block spam calls and texts.

Key Highlights

Google is reportedly developing a shared phone number blocklist for Android devices.

This feature would allow users to block spam calls and texts from numbers that have been identified as spam by other users.

The blocklist would be stored on Google’s servers, which would make it easier for users to keep their devices protected from spam.

The feature is still under development, but it could be released in a future version of the Phone by Google app.

According to code discovered in the Phone by Google app, Google is developing a shared phone number blocklist. This feature would allow users to block spam calls and texts from numbers that have been identified as spam by other users. The blocklist would be stored on Google’s servers, which would make it easier for users to keep their devices protected from spam, even if they don’t have the number saved in their contacts.

The shared phone number blocklist is still under development, but it could be released in a future version of the Phone by Google app. This feature would be a valuable addition to the Android platform, and it could help to make it more difficult for spammers to reach users.

How the Shared Phone Number Blocklist Works

The shared phone number blocklist would work by using a combination of machine learning and user reports. Machine learning algorithms would be used to identify numbers that are likely to be spam, based on factors such as call patterns and text content. Users would also be able to report spam numbers to Google, which would help to train the machine learning algorithms and improve the accuracy of the blocklist.

When a user receives a call or text from a number that is on the blocklist, the Phone by Google app would automatically block the call or text. The user would not be notified that the call or text was blocked, but they would be able to view a history of blocked calls and texts in the app.

Benefits of the Shared Phone Number Blocklist

The shared phone number blocklist would have a number of benefits for Android users. It would make it easier to block spam calls and texts, which would save users time and frustration. It would also help to protect users from scams and fraud. Additionally, the blocklist would be constantly updated, so users would always have the latest protection against spam.

Google’s shared phone number blocklist is a promising solution for spam calls and texts. This feature could make it easier than ever to protect Android devices from spam, and it could help to make the Android platform more user-friendly.