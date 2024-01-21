Google’s Pixel 8 Series to Sport a New Minty Fresh Look

In a bold move that’s set to redefine the aesthetic standards of the smartphone industry, Google is gearing up to introduce a new color variant for its latest Pixel 8 series. Aptly named ‘Minty Fresh’, this new color option is not just a fresh coat of paint but a statement of style and individuality, reflecting the evolving tastes of consumers in the digital age. Slated for a grand unveiling on January 25th, this addition promises to infuse a burst of vibrancy into the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models, further cementing Google’s reputation for blending cutting-edge technology with innovative design.

Key Highlights:

Google teases a new ‘Minty Fresh’ color for its Pixel 8 series.

The announcement hints at a new color option for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models.

The reveal is scheduled for January 25, alongside a special event in New York City.

The Pixel 8 series, launched in October 2023, is known for its advanced features and design.

The new color adds to the existing palette of Obsidian, Hazel, Rose, Porcelain, and Bay.

A Refreshing Addition to the Pixel Family

In a move that excites tech enthusiasts and Pixel fans, Google has announced the upcoming release of a new color variant for its Pixel 8 series. The fresh color, teased as ‘Minty Fresh’, is set to add a vibrant touch to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models, further expanding the aesthetic choices for consumers. This announcement comes as a part of Google’s continuous efforts to innovate and bring more personalized options to its users.

Google’s Teaser and Event Announcement

Google piqued interest with a teaser post on their official Twitter account. The post featured a binary code translating to “Fresh year, fresh drop,” accompanied by a link to the Google Store and a teaser video. This video showcases the phrase “itsaliving” in a Mint Green shade, giving a sneak peek into the new color option.

Additionally, Google is hosting a mural painting event in downtown New York City on January 25, coinciding with the color reveal. This event, featuring the artist @itsaliving, can be attended in person or via livestream, adding a unique cultural dimension to the launch.

The Pixel 8 Series: A Recap

The Pixel 8 series, introduced in October 2023, has been well-received for its cutting-edge features and sleek design. The Pro variant boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chip, 12GB RAM, and 128GB storage, while the standard Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED display, 8GB RAM, and a choice of 128GB or 256GB storage. Both models come with impressive camera setups and are IP68 dust and water-resistant.

The upcoming ‘Minty Fresh’ color for the Pixel 8 series exemplifies Google’s commitment to diversity and innovation in design. Set to be unveiled on January 25, this new addition is sure to catch the eye of consumers looking for a unique and stylish smartphone. Coupled with its advanced features and specifications, the Pixel 8 series continues to be a strong contender in the competitive smartphone market.