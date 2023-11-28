Google’s Inactive Account Policy: What You Need to Know

Starting in December 2023, Google will begin deleting inactive accounts. An inactive account is one that has not been used for two years. This policy applies to all Google accounts, including Gmail, Photos, Drive, and YouTube.Google says that this policy is being implemented to “protect the security and privacy of our users’ data, and to ensure that our products remain useful for everyone.” The company also says that it will give users “ample notice” before their accounts are deleted.

Key Highlights:

Google will begin deleting inactive accounts in December 2023.

An inactive account is one that has not been used for two years.

This policy applies to all Google accounts, including Gmail, Photos, Drive, and YouTube.

You can keep your account active by signing in or using it regularly.

You can also use the Inactive Account Manager to choose what happens to your data if your account becomes inactive.

How to Keep Your Account Active

There are a few things you can do to keep your Google account active and avoid having it deleted.

Sign in to your account regularly. You don’t need to use all of Google’s products to keep your account active. Simply signing in to your Gmail account or using Google Search will suffice.

Use Google products. If you use Google products regularly, such as Gmail, Photos, Drive, or YouTube, then your account will remain active.

Link your Google account to other services. Linking your Google account to other services, such as your bank account or social media accounts, can also help to keep your account active.

What Happens to Inactive Accounts?

If your Google account is inactive for two years, it will be deleted. This means that all of your data, including your emails, photos, documents, and YouTube videos, will be lost.

How to Save Your Inactive Account Data

If you have an inactive Google account that you want to save, you can use the Inactive Account Manager. This tool allows you to choose what happens to your data if your account becomes inactive. You can choose to have your data deleted, transferred to a trusted contact, or kept for a longer period of time.

Google’s inactive account policy is being implemented to protect the security and privacy of users’ data. However, it is important to note that this policy could result in the loss of important data if users are not careful.

To avoid having your account deleted, make sure to sign in to your account regularly or use Google products. You can also use the Inactive Account Manager to choose what happens to your data if your account becomes inactive.