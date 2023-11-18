Google’s ChatGPT Competitor, Gemini AI, Faces Delay Until Early 2024

Google’s highly anticipated ChatGPT competitor, Gemini AI, has been delayed until early 2024, according to sources cited by The Information. This delay comes as a surprise to many, as Google was previously telling some cloud customers that they would be able to use Gemini AI as early as November of this year.

Key Highlights

Google’s ChatGPT competitor, Gemini AI, has been delayed until early 2024.

The delay is due to the complexity of developing a large language model (LLM) that can compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google is still committed to developing Gemini AI and believes it will be a valuable product for its users.

Google’s Delayed Gemini AI

The delay is reportedly due to the complexity of developing a large language model (LLM) that can compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. LLMs are a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that are trained on massive amounts of text data to generate human-quality text. ChatGPT is one of the most advanced LLMs currently available, and Google is facing a significant challenge in developing a product that can match its capabilities.

Despite the delay, Google is still committed to developing Gemini AI and believes it will be a valuable product for its users. “We’re excited about the potential of Gemini AI to help users with a wide range of tasks, from generating creative text formats to answering your questions in an informative way, even if they are open ended, challenging, or strange,” said a Google spokesperson.

The Race to Develop the Next-Generation LLM

The delay of Gemini AI is a setback for Google, but it also highlights the difficulty of developing next-generation LLMs. These models are incredibly complex and require massive amounts of data and computing power to train. As a result, only a handful of companies, such as Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, are able to develop them.

The race to develop the next-generation LLM is heating up, and Google is under pressure to deliver a product that can compete with ChatGPT. The delay of Gemini AI is a sign that Google is taking this challenge seriously, but it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to catch up to OpenAI.

