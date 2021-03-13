Popular search site Google has been doing its bit to keep people informed about the various aspects of the Covid 19 pandemic. Those range from the right means and methodologies to follow to prevent the spread of the deadly disease to things to do in the unfortunate incident of one getting affected.

Now, with the vaccination drive underway in India, Google is once again keen to see itself at the forefront of being the repertoire of the right information about the vaccination process. For this, the search giant said they are actively collaborating with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) in India and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to let people have all the facts and other relevant information about the vaccination drive currently underway in the country.

It is not only about providing people with the right information on the vaccination drive which has reached Stage 2 in India, Google is also working to curb the spread of misinformation and fake stuff related to it. For this, the company is collaborating with the MoHFW’s Rapid Risk Response team to use social media tools for the detection of misinformation and curb the spread of the same.

Also, India being a multi-lingual country, Google is also making efforts to make the information available via the information panels in the local dialect. Currently, the company is spreading information about the vaccine in eight Indian languages, which include Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Hindi.

Such information panels are also available in YouTube so that people have the most accurate and updated information. Then there also is a homepage banner for all queries on the Covid-19 situation. That is not all as the company has also optimized the official MoHFW website to ensure faster page load times.

Among the other information, Google said they wish to offer in partnership with the MoHFW and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is details about the vaccination center in the country. The information will be available via Google Map, and Google Assistant as well, apart from an online search of course.