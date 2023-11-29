Google Warns UK Users: Never Press Disconnect Account Button

Google has issued an urgent warning to UK users to “never press this button” after dozens of users reported losing months of work from the system. The button in question is the “Disconnect Account” button within Drive for desktop. Clicking on this button has caused users to lose access to all of their files stored on Google Drive.

Key Highlights

Google has warned UK users not to click on the “Disconnect Account” button within Drive for desktop.

Over 200 users have reported losing months of work after clicking on the button.

Google is investigating the issue and has not yet said whether it can be reversed.

Google has not revealed how many users have been affected, but it is believed to be in the hundreds. One user reported losing six months’ worth of business, while another said they had lost all of their personal files.

Google Investigating the Issue

Google is investigating the issue and has said that it will provide more updates as soon as possible. However, the company has not yet said whether it is possible to recover the lost files.

What to Do if You Clicked on the Button

If you have clicked on the “Disconnect Account” button, you should immediately stop using Drive for desktop and contact Google support. Google may be able to restore your files, but there is no guarantee.

Tips for Preventing Data Loss

Here are a few tips for preventing data loss:

Back up your files regularly. This is the best way to protect yourself from data loss.

Use a cloud storage service. Cloud storage services can help you back up your files and access them from anywhere.

Be careful about what you click on. Only click on links and buttons from sources that you trust.

Google has issued an urgent warning to UK users not to click on the “Disconnect Account” button within Drive for desktop, as doing so has caused users to lose access to all of their files stored on Google Drive. It is believed that hundreds of users have been affected, with some losing months of work or all of their personal files. Google is investigating the issue and has said that it will provide more updates as soon as possible, but there is no guarantee that lost files can be recovered.