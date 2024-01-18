Google Reimagines Search: Circle, Multisearch Powerhouse, and AI Unlocking New Frontiers

Google, the search engine synonymous with finding information online, just unveiled a suite of groundbreaking innovations that promise to revolutionize how we interact with the digital world. From seamless screen-agnostic searching with “Circle to Search” to AI-powered multisearch enhancements and generative AI unlocking new possibilities, Google is pushing the boundaries of what search can be.

Key Highlights:

Circle to Search: A powerful new Android feature that lets users search anything on their screen by simply circling, highlighting, or scribbling with a finger. No more switching apps or typing – Circle to Search instantly brings relevant information right where you need it.

Multisearch Powerhouse: Google Lens expands its capabilities, allowing users to point their camera and ask questions, generating summaries of complex visuals and even offering help with DIY projects through step-by-step instructions.

AI Unlocks New Frontiers: Google Search Labs introduces “SGE” (Search Generative Experience), an experimental feature leveraging generative AI to understand topics faster, uncover diverse perspectives, and even summarize intricate information in a clear and concise way.

Circle to Search:

No more disruptive app-switching for curious minds. Imagine scrolling through social media and encountering an intriguing piece of clothing worn by an influencer. With Circle to Search, a simple finger gesture around the garment instantly brings up information about the brand, price, and even similar options. This context-aware searching extends beyond text and images, encompassing videos, music, and even live streams. Circle to Search seamlessly integrates with existing apps, eliminating the friction of switching between information sources.

Multisearch Evolves:

Google Lens, the visual search powerhouse, is getting even smarter. Point your camera at a confusing diagram, and Lens will not only identify elements but also provide summaries and explanations. Need help fixing a leaky faucet? Lens can now analyze live video feeds and offer step-by-step instructions based on what it sees. Multisearch goes beyond simple image searches, becoming a valuable tool for understanding the world around us.

AI Redefines Search:

Google Search Labs continues to push the boundaries of search with SGE. Imagine asking “What’s the best place to vacation with young children and a dog?” SGE leverages generative AI to not only provide a list of destinations but also generate a comparison table highlighting each location’s suitability for your specific needs. It can even create custom itineraries based on your interests and preferences. SGE is currently in an early testing phase, but its potential to transform how we find and process information is undeniable.

The Future of Search:

Google’s latest innovations demonstrate a clear commitment to making search more intuitive, context-aware, and personalized. From seamlessly bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds with Circle to Search to leveraging AI to understand complex information and present it in actionable ways, Google is redefining what search can be. The future of search isn’t just about finding information; it’s about understanding it, interacting with it, and using it to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving digital landscape.