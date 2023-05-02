Google Pixel Fold press renders and specs surface ahead of May 10 launch

Last year, renders of Google’s rumored foldable smartphone started making rounds on the internet. Recently, @evleaks shared full specifications and press renders of the Google Pixel Fold. It is expected to be launched at the upcoming Google I/O event, along with the Pixel 7a and a new Pixel tablet. The Pixel Fold’s design is similar to the OPPO Find N, with a wider but shorter display than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The hinge and camera unit are sleek and crisp, respectively.

Google Pixel Fold specifications (leaked)

The Google Pixel Fold is expected to feature a 5.8-inch external screen AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the flexible OLED panel inside is 7.6 inches with the same refresh rate. The Pixel Fold will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 SoC with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The rear camera unit will have a triple-camera setup, a 48MP primary camera, a 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and 20x Super Res zoom.

The front camera will be 9.5MP on the cover display, while the main display will have an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The phone will also feature stereo speakers, an IPX8 rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 13, and a 4,821mAh battery with support for 30W wired and wireless charging.

The Google Pixel Fold’s design and specifications have been highly anticipated since rumors of Google’s entry into the foldable smartphone market started circulating last year. With the Pixel Fold, Google joins the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei in the market for foldable smartphones. The Google I/O event will likely provide more details on the Pixel Fold’s availability and pricing.