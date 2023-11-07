Google Pixel 8 Series: Battery Life and Charging Speeds

Google’s latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, have made significant strides in battery life and charging speeds compared to their predecessors. While battery life has always been a strong suit for Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 series takes it to the next level with larger batteries and faster charging capabilities.

Key Highlights:

The Google Pixel 8 series boasts larger batteries and faster charging speeds compared to its predecessors.

The Pixel 8 features a 4,575mAh battery and supports 27W wired charging.

The Pixel 8 Pro packs a 5,050mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging.

Both models offer wireless charging, with the Pixel 8 Pro supporting up to 23W with the Pixel Stand 2nd Gen.

The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4,575mAh battery, a notable increase from the Pixel 7’s 4,614mAh battery. This larger capacity, coupled with the efficiency of the new Tensor G3 chipset, translates into impressive battery life. With moderate usage, the Pixel 8 can easily last a full day on a single charge.

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts an even larger battery, with a capacity of 5,050mAh. This, combined with its more efficient display and power-optimized chipset, enables the Pixel 8 Pro to deliver exceptional battery life. Even with heavy usage, the Pixel 8 Pro can comfortably last a full day, and often into the next, without needing a top-up.

Charging Speeds Get a Boost:

In addition to longer battery life, the Pixel 8 series also brings faster charging speeds. The Pixel 8 supports 27W wired charging, up from the Pixel 7’s 20W. This means that the Pixel 8 can charge from 0 to 100% in around 77 minutes, a significant improvement over the Pixel 7’s 85 minutes.

The Pixel 8 Pro takes charging speeds even further, supporting 30W wired charging. This allows the Pixel 8 Pro to charge from 0 to 100% in just 79 minutes, a substantial improvement over the Pixel 7 Pro’s 90 minutes.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also support wireless charging. The Pixel 8 supports up to 18W wireless charging with the Pixel Stand 2nd Gen, while the Pixel 8 Pro can charge up to 23W wirelessly with the same stand.

Enhanced Battery Management:

The Pixel 8 series also benefits from Google’s Adaptive Battery feature, which learns from user behavior to optimize battery usage for frequently used apps. This feature helps to further extend battery life by prioritizing power for the apps that are used most often.

The Google Pixel 8 series represents a significant step forward in battery life and charging speeds for Pixel smartphones. With larger batteries, faster charging, and intelligent battery management features, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro offer users the power and flexibility they need to stay connected and productive throughout their day.