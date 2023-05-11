Google Pixel 7a with 90Hz OLED panel, Tensor G2 SoC, IP67 rating launched in India

After a whole lot of rumours and teasers, Google finally announced the successor to the popular Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a in the Indian market. The handset comes with a whole lot of changes compared to the outgoing model like an improved display, new Tensor G2 SoC, a new set of cameras, and wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7a specifications

The Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the new Tensor G2 SoC which also powers the Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro (review). While in the global markets, the handset is being offered in a 256GB storage option, in India the Pixel 7a comes with just 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As for the cameras, the Pixel 7a gets a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset relies on a 13MP front-facing camera. Other features on the phone include an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security, Face unlock functionality, WiFi 6, dual 5G, IP67 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, Titan M2 security chip, Android 13 out-of-the-box and a 4,385mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging, wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 7a price & availabilty

The Google Pixel 7a comes in Charcoal, Sea, and Snow color options. The phone is priced at INR 43,999 in the country, the same launch price as that of the Pixel 6a. The phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart and as part of launch offers, the company is offering an INR 4,000 instant discount for HDFC card holders.