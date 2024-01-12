Google Expands Real-Money Gaming on Play Store

Google has announced an expansion of its support for real-money games (RMG) on the Play Store, marking a significant shift in its app store policy. This move, set to begin in mid-2024, will enable a broader range of real-money gaming apps in compliance with local laws. Initially, the focus will be on countries like India, Brazil, and Mexico, with plans to extend this support to additional countries in the future.

Key Highlights:

Expansion of real-money gaming apps on Google Play Store starting June 2024.

Initially focused on India, Brazil, and Mexico with future plans for more countries.

Introduction of a new service fee model for these apps.

Continuation of age and geo-restriction requirements for app availability.

Positive industry response and potential growth in online gaming sector.

Google’s journey into real-money gaming apps began in 2021, with a pilot program in India for fantasy sports and Rummy apps. The latest policy update builds on this foundation, extending the type of games that can be featured on the Play Store. This expansion includes games that are legal but not regulated under specific frameworks, providing a broader scope for developers.

Developing a Sustainable Ecosystem:

The company is also revamping its service fee model for RMG apps to reflect the value provided by the Google Play ecosystem. This change aims to sustain both the Android and Play ecosystems while accommodating the unique economic models of RMG apps.

Ensuring User Safety and Compliance:

Google has emphasized the importance of user safety in this expansion. Age verification, ID checks, and geo-restrictions will continue to be critical components of the policy. These measures ensure that apps are only available in regions where they are legal and accessible only to appropriate age groups.

Impact on the Gaming Industry:

This policy shift is expected to have a substantial impact on the online gaming industry. Developers see this as an opportunity to reach wider audiences and grow their businesses. The industry, has shown a positive response, anticipating a boost in the sector currently grappling with regulatory challenges.

Google’s decision to support more real-money gaming apps on the Play Store represents a significant evolution in its app store policy. This change, while ensuring user safety and legal compliance, opens up new avenues for developers and the gaming industry at large. The future of RMG on the Play Store looks promising, with detailed policies and guidelines expected in the coming months.