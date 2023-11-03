Google AdSense to Move to Per-Impression Payments in 2024

Google AdSense, one of the world’s largest online advertising platforms, announced on November 2, 2023, that it will be moving to per-impression payments in 2024. This means that publishers will be paid based on the number of times an ad is displayed on their website, rather than the number of times it is clicked.

Benefits of Per-Impression Payments:

There are several benefits to per-impression payments for publishers. First, it provides a more predictable revenue stream. Publishers can be confident that they will earn a certain amount of money each month, regardless of how many people click on their ads.

Second, per-impression payments can help publishers to improve their ad performance. When publishers are paid based on impressions, they have an incentive to optimize their websites and ad placement to increase the number of times that their ads are seen.

Third, per-impression payments can make it easier for publishers to compare their earnings with other technology providers. When all publishers are paid on the same basis, it is easier to see which monetization platforms are performing the best.

Implications for Advertisers:

The move to per-impression payments is unlikely to have a significant impact on advertisers. Advertisers will still be able to target their ads to specific audiences and pay only when their ads are clicked.

However, advertisers may need to adjust their bidding strategies accordingly. Under the current pay-per-click system, advertisers can afford to bid more for high-value impressions. However, under a per-impression system, advertisers will need to be more careful about how much they bid, as they will be paying for all impressions, regardless of whether or not they are clicked.

Google’s move to per-impression payments is a positive development for both publishers and advertisers. It will make AdSense more consistent with the industry standard and provide publishers with a more predictable revenue stream.