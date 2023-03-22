Goldmedal Electricals launches energy-saving BLDC fan – Geo Fox

Goldmedal Electricals, India’s leading electrical manufacturing company announces the launch of its super-efficient Geo Fox fan as part of its BLDC segment fans for the summers. This cutting-edge fan offers superior performance, energy efficiency, and a longer lifespan.

Goldmedal’s Geo Fox is an ideal fan for modern homes that require superior cooling without having to bear high energy costs. This remote-controlled fan is equipped with a whisper-quiet BLDC motor that is made of 100% high-quality copper and world-class bearings that ensure efficiency and durability. An elegant yet powerful fan, the Geo-Fox also performs 3X longer on the inverter resulting in longer battery life. Goldmedal’s Geo Fox BLDC fan produces no heat and can perform seamlessly even at low voltage and power fluctuations. The best-in-class Geo Fox fans are available in four shades, making it a perfect fit for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Geo Fox also offers features such as:

Remote control and timer option

Highest service value more than 6.3 (air delivery/watt)

Powder-coated Aluminum die-cast body & blades – no rust

High Air delivery of 220 m³ /min

No humming noises from the motor

Power factor better than 0.90

2+1 years of the limited warranty

Power savings which eventually reduce the carbon emissions

Boost mode is available

Best in class & excellent for sound sleep

Commenting on the latest addition, Mr. Bishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said “Climate change and environmental sustainability are one of the most pressing global challenges today. It has become imperative that we actively choose energy-efficient technologies and solutions that not only consume less energy but also have a lower impact on the environment. We, at Goldmedal, have been striving to provide energy-efficient fans that offer performance and style at affordable prices. The BLDC technology has proven to possess remarkable features including environmental friendliness, cost-effectiveness, low power consumption, durability, and much more. With the introduction of the Goldmedal Geo Fox fan, we aim to reduce your power bills and cut the carbon footprint emission on the environment for a greener planet.”

The fan is available at INR 5,300/- and can be purchased from leading retail stores. Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies is known for its wide range of BLDC and star-rated fans. The company also offers a variety of modular switches and accessories, home automation systems, luminaries and LED lights, wires and cables, doorbells, fans, PVC pipes, DBs, MCBs, and others.

About Goldmedal Electricals

Goldmedal Electricals is a home-grown electrical company which was established in the year 1979 with a vision to create electrical switches and accessories that make a positive difference to the lives of consumers. The company is known in the industry for manufacturing high-quality wiring devices and introducing a host of innovations in the industry. In 1981, Goldmedal entered the Wires and Cables business. In 1995, the company set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Goregaon, Mumbai for the manufacturing of wires & cables, and modular switches. Alongside Wires and Cables, the company today manufactures a vast range of electrical products including various types of switches, home automation systems, security systems, entertainment devices, fans, wires and cables, doorbells, electrical accessories, and more for residential buildings as well as commercial establishments.