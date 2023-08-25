Goldmedal Electricals Introduces Torus LED Street Light At Just Rs. 1235/

Goldmedal Electricals, India’s leading provider of innovative electrical solutions, introduces Torus LED Street light for illuminating outdoor spaces and providing security. The clear, high-grade lenses of Torus ensure night-time visibility on city streets.

Torus is an ideal lighting solution for streets, roads, and public spaces designed for efficiency and durability. Its cutting-edge design boasts an impressive IP66 rating, ensuring protection against extreme weather conditions. Prices for Torus street light start from Rs. 1235/-.

Commenting on the Torus LED street light, Bishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, “At Goldmedal, our unwavering commitment lies in developing top-notch lighting solutions that enhance safety and visibility. The introduction of Torus LED Street light, thoughtfully equipped with premium lenses, is a stride forward in the realm of lighting technology. It establishes our efforts to create synergy between optimum performance and the judicious employment of energy resources while creating products that create a safer and more efficient world.”

Other features include Torus Street Light:

120-degree beam: The Torus LED light offers 120-degree beam angle for even distribution of light Multiple Power variants: The Torus LED lights are available in three power variants – 24W, 36W and 50W Multiple colours: The Torus LED lights have options for both warm white (3000K) and daylight (6500K) colour temperatures Aluminium Body: The Torus LED lights feature a die-cast aluminium body, ensuring superior heat dissipation. LED Driver: The Torus LED lights are equipped with an independent, energy-efficient LED driver

Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies is known for its wide range of lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers a variety of modular switches and accessories, home automation systems, fa