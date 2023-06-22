Goldmedal Electricals introduces Magic Line: the energy-efficient LED-batten

Goldmedal Electricals, India’s leading provider of innovative electrical solutions, introduces Magic Line LED batten, designed specifically for modern spaces. These LED battens are crafted to transform homes with their exceptional performance and sleek design.

The Magic Line LED batten provides users with unparalleled brightness, energy efficiency, and durability. This LED batten uses just a fraction of the power consumed by fluorescent tube lights, allowing it to last three times longer. Easy to install or retrofit, the Magic Line LED battens are available in multiple lengths to meet the demands of residential, commercial, and industrial settings. The slim form and its impact-resistant housing add to the aesthetics and durability of the LED batten. The Magic Line is available in the market starting from Rs. 350/- onwards.

Other features of Magic Line LED batten:

Available in various wattages ranging from 5W, 9W, 20W, and 22W, catering to different lighting requirements. They are also available in a range of colour temperatures to suit various preferences. Slim, lightweight LED batten. Uniform distribution of light. Constructed with impact-resistance housing for durability and protection against accidental damage.

Commenting on the Magic Line LED batten, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, said, “Goldmedal is committed to developing innovative, aesthetically pleasing, and energy-efficient LED solutions that are easy to maintain and replace. The Magic Line LED batten has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of modern spaces, ensuring uniform light distribution and superior longevity compared to traditional fluorescent tube lights.”

Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies is known for its wide range of lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers a variety of modular switches and accessories, home automation systems, fans, wires and cables, doorbells, fans, PVC pipes, DBs, MCBs, and various other electrical products.