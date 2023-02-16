Godrej Appliances Launches India’s First Leak Proof Split Air Conditioner

Godrej Appliances, business unit of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, has launched India’s first leak proof split Air Conditioner with Anti-Leak technology and has also filed a patent for it. True to its brand philosophy of ‘Things Made Thoughtfully’, this powerful industry- first, pioneering innovation promises to solve a host of problems being faced by AC consumers today.

Water leaking from an air conditioner inside the home is a common problem faced by several AC users. An estimated 85% AC consumers suffer from this issue at least once in the product’s lifetime and consequently, the issue ranks amongst AC’s key concerns. Given that Air Conditioners are amongst the most expensive appliance investments made by customers and have an impact on home aesthetics as well, to have it drip water inside the room is a frustrating experience. People resort to repair services or adopt temporary solutions without really getting a lasting solution. The concern is not limited to aesthetics and embarrassment, but includes other costly repercussions also, like the wall paint or wallpaper getting spoilt needing replacement, safety issues like electrical short circuits if there are plug points underneath and so on. In the long run, damp walls are prone to mold growths, leading to potential health risks such as allergies and respiratory problems, with toddlers or asthmatic patients being even more susceptible.

The all-new Anti-Leak Technology incorporated in Godrej Leak Proof* Split ACs aims to offer a permanent solution to combat the above problems. This AC also offers a host of other relevant technologies and features such as 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling Technology that can be set basis the number of people in the room and help save energy, i-sense technology to match the set temperature for utmost comfort, powerful cooling even at 52°C with lower derating, inverter technology for power saving and ecofriendly R32 refrigerant that has zero ozone depletion and low global warming potential. In addition, it has 100% copper coils, and connecting pipe and anti-corrosive blue fins are fitted for efficiency, durability and resistance to corrosion.

Commenting on the launch of this innovative technology, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President – Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce said, “At Godrej Appliances, we have been working relentlessly to offer innovative solutions with cutting-edge technologies to address any challenges faced by consumers. After multiple trials at our research and design centers, we have perfected the Anti-Leak technology and pioneered India’s first Leak Proof Split AC which promises consumers much-needed relief from the problem of leaking ACs, which has plagued consumers for a long time. Coupled with a robust product portfolio for the upcoming summer season, we expect over 2x growth in AC sales compared to last year.”

Sabyasachi Gupta, Product Group Head- Air Conditioners, Godrej Appliances added, “We are elated to introduce India’s first Leak Proof Split Air Conditioner, that aims to deliver superior prevention of water leakages. A path breaking offering, it promises a much better and trouble-free AC experience for consumers – delivering more durability, unhindered performance, aesthetics, health, and safety. Along with this pioneering proposition, for the upcoming summer season, Godrej Appliances has a lineup of 25+ SKUs covering several advanced technologies and features like 4 Way-Swing, 5-in-1 convertible cooling, UVCool and Nano Coated Anti-Viral filtration technologies, Heavy Duty Cooling, Hot and Cold ACs and Smart IOT enabled ACs.”

Godrej Leak Proof Split ACs comes with 10 years-inverter compressor warranty. It will soon be available at Rs. 48,900/- MRP across stores and popular ecommerce platforms. Consumers can also avail easy finance options on it.