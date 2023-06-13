Global TV giant TCL exclusively launches T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

TCL – a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry today unveiled T6G – an exclusive range of QLED Google TV in Ultra 4K resolution in India. With the latest launch, the company expands its ultra-premium television lineup with a key focus on offering an immersive viewing experience to viewers.

The TCL T6G comes in three different sizes – 43”, 50” and 55”, boasting bezel-less design for an aesthetical appeal. It is loaded with advanced technology features powered by Google TV that also supports Dolby Vision Atmos and AiPQ Engine. The latest T6G lineup offers users a brighter screen in vivid colours and contrasts for a vigorous viewing experience.

Delighted with the launch, Mr. Philip Xia, CEO of TCL said, “We are excited to launch yet another ultra-premium offering in the Indian market. T6G focuses on enhanced connectivity, personalized content and the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience with adaptive sound. We are confident that this offering will be a game-changer for tech-savvy consumers.”

T6G key specifications

The T6G is TCL’s ultra-premium offering that supports 4K resolution and Dolby Vision for an enriching viewers’ experience. Along with this, it has added AiPQ Engine 3.0, HDR10+ and MEMC algorithm to reduce motion display blur and image tearing. The viewers can enjoy a theatrical sound experience and room-filling audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for virtualized 3D sound.

For a fun-filled entertainment experience, the T6G QLED Google TV lets the viewer discover new movies and shows from across online and OTT content. It augments the viewer’s experience with Google Watchlist, Google Photos, Google Kids and ok Google.

On the gaming part, TCL has brought gaming experience in Dolby Vision for enhanced visuals for gaming enthusiasts. The AMD Free sync technology embedded T6G offers seamless, artifact-free gameplay at any frame rate. Additionally, the game master allows the user to unlock the advanced display and audio technology with smoother streaming.

T6G price and availability in India

TCL has launched the T6G range exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart with an original price ranging between Rs. 38,990 to Rs. 54990. Besides this, the company also conducted a quiz contest as part of the pre-launch initiative for the customers that was open for participation till 9th June 2023. The company has announced quiz coupons of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 2000 on Amazon and a bank offer of Rs. 4000 and 6000 on 43TG6 and 55TG6 respectively. On the other hand, the company has announced quiz coupons of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1500 and a bank offer of Rs. 4000 for Flipkart users for 43T6G and 50T6G. The customers can avail the open sale discount from 9th June to 15th June, 2023 on both marketplaces.

TCL is recognized as a distinctive player in the market as it embeds the latest technologies for a transformative viewing experience. The newly launched T6G model has been certified as a low blue light hardware solution by TUV Rheinland. The company is continuing to introduce its premium lineup of 4K Ultra HD QLED TV range in India and strengthening its global leadership position in the television and electronics industry.