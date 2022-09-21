Glam Up Your Kitchen with Samsung’s All-New BESPOKE Refrigerator with Customizable Colour Combinations; It’s Designed for You, By You

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced the launch of its All-New BESPOKE refrigerator with ten ultra-luxurious and customizable colour combinations to turn your kitchen into a designer corner. The BESPOKE refrigerator is designed keeping in mind the exquisite taste of the new-age consumers who want their style to tastefully reflect in everything they do, including in their homes.

Staying true to its design philosophy – Designed for You, by You – Samsung’s latest BESPOKE 4-Door Flex French Door refrigerator in 936-liter capacity comes with four glass panels that are interchangeable. Available in 4 suave colours – Glam White, Glam Navy, Glam Pink and Charcoal Black, BESPOKE allows consumers to tailor their own colour configurations.

Consumers can also try out different colour combinations using the BESPOKE Simulator on Samsung.com where they can select their kitchen type, wall, cabinet, and floor colours and get recommendations for the best-suited BESPOKE refrigerator that goes with the interiors. Apart from the design innovation, the BESPOKE refrigerator also offers a slew of cutting-edge features.

The perfect combination of advanced performance and aspirational design, the latest BESPOKE refrigerator will be available at Samsung Exclusive Stores as well as leading consumer electronics stores from September 20, 2022.

“Our BESPOKE refrigerator is meant to bring a new level of customisation to our modern consumers’ homes. Chic, traditional, scandinavian, bohemian or eclectic – based on the preferred interior design aesthetic, consumers can now tailor-make their refrigerator to suit their style. That’s not all, with features such as Dual Flex zone, consumers can also customise storage options as per their requirements. We are confident that BESPOKE refrigerator will create a new design benchmark while addressing the personalisation need of our consumers”said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The refrigerator features a Beverage Center™ that gives easy access to the Plumbing Water Dispenser that has been kept inside the refrigerator to prevent dust and other particles from entering the water. It also comes with Autofill Water Pitcher that automatically refills water and an Infuser for flavoured water.

The BESPOKE refrigerator also allows consumers to customize storage options with Dual Flex Zones— Flex Crisper™ and Flex Zone™– that adjusts temperature according to their needs to keep the freshness and taste of the food item intact.

The BESPOKE refrigerator comes packed with Samsung’s latest cooling and storage innovations such as Triple cooling, Metal cooling and precise cooling.

The next-generation BESPOKE refrigerator also features a Food Showcase—a refrigerator inside the refrigerator and UV Deodrizing Filter that eliminates odor caused by bacteria.

Price and Availability

The BESPOKE French Door Refrigerator is priced at INR 3,69,000 and will be available at Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading consumer electronics stores from September 20, 2022. Consumers who pre-book Samsung BESPOKE refrigerator between September 20, 2022 to September 26, 2022 will get a complementary Galaxy S22 smartphone on the purchase of the All-New BESPOKE refrigerator.

Warranty

Consumers will get a 10-year warranty on compressors.

Features of the All-New BESPOKE Refrigerator:

Customizable Glass Panels

Consumers can now style their kitchen with glass panels in four suave colours – Glam White, Glam Navy, Glam Pink and Charcoal Black, that can be easily interchanged to up-the-ante for their kitchen décor.

Beverage Center

The Beverage CenterTM offers easy access to refreshingly cold water. It comes with Autofill Water Pitcher that automatically refills water and can be infused with favourite herbs and fruits to serve flavoured water instantly. The Beverage Center™ also features a Water Dispenser that has been kept inside the refrigerator to prevent dust and other particles from entering the water, thus making water safe to drink.

Dual Flex Zone

Dual Flex Zone features two separate sections—Flex CrisperTM and Flex ZoneTM that allows consumers to store food and poultry at their desired temperature, thus keeping freshness and the taste intact.

Food Showcase

The All-New BESPOKE refrigerator comes with a Food Showcase that features a refrigerator inside the refrigerator with two-panel doors. While the first panel door gives access to the Beverage CenterTM, the second door offers more storage to store food and other perishable items.

UV Deodrizing Filter

The built-in deodorizing filter eliminates odors caused by bacteria from the food in the fridge with UV technology that cleans the filter continuously.

Triple Cooling System

A Triple Cooling System independently supplies cool air to three compartments in the fridge and freezer using three dedicated coolers. The system controls the temperature and humidity in each compartment to create optimal storage conditions and prevents odors from mixing.