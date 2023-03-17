Gizmore strengthens its online presence, ties up with Amazon India for its smartwatches

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon India. Gizmore has also announced the launch of its new big display smartwatch – Orbit and Star. Apart from Orbit and Star, Gizmore’s bestselling and highly sought-after smartwatches Blaze Pro, Flash and Slate will also be available on Amazon India.

Gizmore aims to widen its customer base and scale its presence in remote regions through this partnership. In line with the objective to bolster its online presence, the homegrown brand launched its D2C website earlier this year, and now with this tie-up, Gizmore is fortifying its position in the online space even further. Gizmore has an exclusive partnership with Flipkart for its selected smartwatches which are already available on Flipkart.

Commenting on the partnership, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder, Gizmore, said, “Th e last couple of years have been great for Gizmore, and we are getting good traction online. Through our feature-packed, premium-looking smartwatches, we have tapped into the right target market, and our customers resonate with our brand values. We also significantly increased our online presence from last year10% to 40% in the last quarter . We are elated to partner with Amazon India and are confident that through this partnership, we will be able to scale our presence even further. Amazon has a massive pan-India reach, enabling us to reach customers even in the country’s remotest corners.”

Gizmore is known for its big display smartwatches. The company is now expanding this portfolio with the launch of Gizmore Orbit and Star. Available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499, Star sports a 1.85-inch Always on display with 500 nits brightness, and rotating crown and calling features. The smartwatch has an elegant metal casing design with a circular dial. Gizmore Orbit is a 1.32 metallic round dial, 600 nits brightness and 360*360 ultra sharp HD AOD resolution and has a calling feature and is available at an aggressive price of 1999/-.The Make in India smartwatch also has support for the Hindi Language. The smartwatch supports both Google and Apple Siri voice assistants.

Along with this feature-packed smartwatch, Gizmore has also announced that Gizmore Blaze Pro, Flash and its women-centric smartwatch Slate will also be available on Amazon India. All these smartwatches are already available on other e-commerce platforms and Gizmore online and offline stores.

Gizmore Blaze Pro is equipped with a 1.69-inch curved display with 500 nits of brightness. Apart from the regular health and wellness features, the smartwatch keeps track of body temperature and is available for Rs 1,349. Gizmore Flash, on the other hand, is equipped with a generous 1.85-inch display and is perfect for people looking for a sleek and sturdy smartwatch on a budget and available at Rs. 1799 . Lastly, the Gizmore Slate has a 1.57-inch screen with an Always-on display. It comes with a built-in AI assistant that can help users with all their daily needs, including controlling their music and phone calls. The smartwatch is retailing for Rs 1,999 and is available in 3 vibrant colours.

Gizmore recently announced that it is bullish about the Indian market and has chalked out plans to sell 1.5 million smartwatches and capture 5% of the market share in CY 2023. The company has partnered with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to manufacture these smartwatches.

Key Specifications of Gizmore Cloud

Screen 1.32 ,600 NITS and AOD Resolution 360*360 px Brightness 500 nits Waterproofing IP67 Battery Usage Upto 12 days battery life Network & Connectivity Bluetooth calling watch Watch-faces 100+ cloud-based Heath and wellness features 24X7 heart rate monitor, blood pressure, SpO2, Guided meditation, 15 sports mode Colours Burgundy and Black Price (MOP) Rs 1,999/-

Key Specifications of Gizmore GizFit Blaze Pro

Screen 1.69” IPS Curved Glass Always on Display Resolution 240*280 px Brightness 500 nits Waterproofing IP67 Battery Usage Upto 7 days Network & Connectivity Bluetooth calling watch Watch-faces unlimited cloud-based Heath and wellness features Body Temperature, SpO2, 24×7 Heart Rate, Hydration Alert, Menstrual Tracker, Sleep monitor and Guided Breathing Colours Blue, Black and Grey Price (MOP) Rs 1,349/-

Key Specifications of Gizmore GizFit Flash

Screen 1.85” HD IPS AOD Resolution 240*286 px Brightness 500 nits Waterproofing IP67 Battery Usage Upto 2 days with BT calling, and 15 days without calling Network & Connectivity Bluetooth calling watch Watch-faces Multiple cloud-based Heath and wellness features SpO2 monitor, 24X7 heart rate monitor, breathing control, menstrual cycle, running, yoga, cycle, swimming Colours Black, Blue, White and Red Price (MOP) Rs 1,799/-

Key Specifications of Gizmore GizFit Slate