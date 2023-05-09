Gizmore partners with Staunch Electronics India, set sights on 100% growth in hearable category in 2023-24

Gizmore, India’s top Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brand, has announced a strategic partnership with Staunch Electronics India to expand its presence in the hearable and wearable categories. This collaboration will enable Gizmore to strengthen its market position and bring innovative products to its customers. With Staunch Electronics India as its strategic manufacturing partner, Gizmore is targeting a 5% market share in the hearable and wearable category by the end of this fiscal year.

This partnership will pave the way for Gizmore to introduce new and exciting products, giving customers access to cutting-edge technology and premium quality products at an aﬀordable price.

Gizmore plans to sell 1 million audio devices in 2023-24, with a major focus on the truly wireless earphones category. The company will introduce 5-6 new truly wireless earphones in the coming quarter, featuring cutting-edge technology such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC). By combining ANC+ENC at an aﬀordable price, Gizmore aims to oﬀer an elevated audio-listening and voice calling experience to its customers. Furthermore, these upcoming TWS earphones will feature longer battery life, comfortable wearing experience, and deliver lively and immersive audio.

Apart from TWS earphones, Gizmore is also planning to manufacture around half a million smartwatches in the current financial year through its partnership with Staunch Electronics India. Gizmore’s recent partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) will facilitate the manufacturing of the other 1 million smartwatches.

Gizmore’s CEO and Co-Founder, Mr. Sanjay Kalirona, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Staunch Electronics India to expand our presence in the hearable and wearable categories. The partnership is aligned with the vision to create innovative products using state-of-the-art technology, in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. We share the Government of India’s vision to make the country a global manufacturing hub in consumer technology products. With Staunch’s expertise in manufacturing, we are confident that we will be able to deliver innovative and high-quality products to our customers.”

Furthermore, with this strategic partnership, Gizmore will also focus on online launches by introducing a few exclusive models on leading e-commerce platforms. These premium quality audio devices and wearables will be manufactured in Staunch’s state-of-the-art ISO certified manufacturing facility, which is spread across 50,000 sqft.

“Our partnership with Gizmore represents a significant stride towards establishing India as a prominent player in the global electronics manufacturing landscape. Given the young, aspirational demographic of the country, the hearable and smartwatch category is expected to continue its upward trajectory for the foreseeable future. We are proud to collaborate with Gizmore and play a role in their expansion,” said Mr. Kartik Agarwal, CEO of Staunch Electronics India.

Gizmore is committed to delivering the best-in-class experience to its customers. As part of this commitment, the company has invested heavily in research and development to fuel the next growth phase in India. Going forward, Gizmore plans to continue its R&D initiatives to create a technologically advanced ecosystem for its consumers. By doing so, Gizmore aims to oﬀer cutting- edge technology and innovative features that will set its products apart from the competition and delight its customers.