Gizmore launches GIZFIT Glow with an amazing 1.37″ Always on AMOLED display, to retail for Rs 2,499 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, today announced the launch of GIZFIT Glow. The next-generation smartwatch from Gizmore is targeted at digital-first consumers and offers a plethora of features and will be available for Rs 2,499 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale.

GIZFIT Glow is the first smartwatch from Gizmore to come with an Always on AMOLED display. The large 1.37-inch circular display adds to the visual appeal and is well matched with a premium leather strap. It has a well-lit AMOLED screen that has 420X420 resolution and 550 nits brightness, which offers excellent sunlight visibility along with absolutely clear and sharp pictures.

Designed for truly outdoor customers, the GIZFIT Glow comes with exceptional battery life along with multi-sport functions. Additionally, it has an IP68 certification, which makes it water, sweat and dustproof. GIZFIT Glow often offers unlimited watch faces and customisations for those who seek newness.

Productive and easy to use – GIZFIT Glow comes packed with an intelligent split screen offering quick access to frequently accessed functions. Navigating through GIZFIT Glow is breezy and fun, thanks to the rotating crown controls. With a press of a button, you can directly access the sports mode and double tap to change the UI. GIZFIT Glow can be controlled by voice as it supports Google Voice Assistant and Apple Siri.

Sleek, Light and Sporty – AMOLED display not only allows for crystal clear images but also allows for thinner and lighter designs. GIZFIT Glow is comfortable to wear and doesn’t weigh down your wrist. Encased in an aluminium alloy body, the smartwatch is a perfect combination of fashion and utility.

Holistic wellbeing – Gizmore, through its technologically advanced products, has been helping consumers in leading a healthier lifestyle. GIZFIT Glow comes replete with all the health and wellness features such as a SpO2 monitor, Heart Rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracker and female health tracker and meditative breathing feature, to name a few. The watch is also equipped with several sports modes that allow you to comprehensively capture all the fitness data.

Bluetooth calling – GIZFIT Glow comes with a Bluetooth calling feature that allows you to dial and receive calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch also includes a built-in microphone and speaker that offers crystal clear clarity. Once paired, you can also control your music directly from the watch.

Announcing the new arrival Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder, Gizmore said, “This festive season, we want to bring to our customers a smartwatch that is sure to delight both their hearts and wallets. The GIZFIT Glow smartwatch with an Always-on AMOLED display is a game changer in the segment. We thrive on engineering products that add value to our customers’ lives and help them better understand their overall health and wellness.”

Availability and Pricing:

GIZFIT Glow is a perfect amalgamation of style and substance. It will be retailing exclusively on Flipkart. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is now live and GIZFIT Glow will be retailing for Rs 2,499 during this sale. Post this sale period, users will be able to buy this watch for Rs 3,499. This future-ready smartwatch will be available in Black, Brown, Burgundy and various strap colour options.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale:

Apart from the GIZFIT Glow, the recently launched GIZFIT Ultra and GIZFIT Blaze from Gizmore are also retailing at a special price of Rs 1,499 during the sale days.