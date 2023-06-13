Gizmore launches CURVE smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display and 10-day marathon battery at an unbeatable price of Rs. 1,299/

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brands, today announced the launch of its latest ‘Made in India’ smartwatch CURVE. Featuring a 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD Always ON curve screen and a premium Sleek and Slim metal body, the CURVE is especially designed for users looking for a stylish yet affordable smartwatch with features and performance of a high-end wearable. The Gizmore CURVE will be available exclusively on Flipkart at an unbeatable launch price of just Rs. 1,299/- and then at 1,699/- BAU price.

The USP of the Gizmore CURVE is its Ultra Bright Curved LCD display with segment-leading 500 NITS peak brightness ensuring best-in-class visibility for outdoor usage. The 1.39 inch (3.54 cm) Ultra HD display has 360 x 360 Px Resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals, smoother transitions and flawless animations. The display supports multiple Cloud-based watch faces, and Split Screen functionality to let users quickly access frequently used apps, settings and features by simply swiping right on the home screen. The Gizmore CURVE is also one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on display feature that gives it the convenience of premium wearables.

“Gizmore CURVE demonstrates our commitment to making technologically advanced wearables affordable for everyone. It combines premium wearable features and flagship design aesthetics, allowing you to experience the latest technologies in the smartwatch segment at the lowest possible price. We are convinced that the Gizmore CURVE will appeal to budget-conscious shoppers looking to upgrade to a smartwatch at a reasonable price,” says Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore.

The Gizmore CURVE offers the best-in-segment marathon battery life of 10-days on a single charge. In terms of health and fitness, the smartwatch offers 100+ Sports modes, a SpO2 monitor, a 24×7 Heart Rate Monitor, Calorie counter, Hydration Alert, Menstrual Tracker, a Sleep monitor, Stress Monitor and Guided Breathing mode.

The Gizmore CURVE also excels in terms of style and durability; thanks to its premium metallic body with IP67-rated design that makes it resistant to both water and dust. The smartwatch will be available in four exciting color options- Black, Grey, Olive Green and Pink. The smartwatch also comes packed with cutting-edge accessibility features such as Advanced BT calling, AI Voice assistance (Alexa & Siri), Goal completion notification, and In-built calculator. The Gizmore CURVE connects to smartphones via the JYOU PRO APP.

Gizmore has firmly established itself as a prominent player in the Indian wearable market, consistently delivering exceptional smartwatches that offer a compelling combination of high performance and rich features at affordable price points. Aligned with the Government’s Make in India vision, Gizmore sources almost the entire SKU through local manufacturing, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the local industry. The company has forged strategic partnerships with key players in the R&D and technology sectors. Recent collaborations with Optimus Electronics, Staunch, and Tres Care have strengthened Gizmore’s manufacturing and technology systems, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge products.

Gizmore smartwatches and audio gears are exclusively available on Flipkart along with several pan-India retail stores and the company-owned website www.gizmore.in.