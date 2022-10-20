The competitive market for smartwatches has recently been joined by Gizmore, a company that has its roots in the smartphone accessories segment. The Gizfit Glow, the company’s initial offering, is a watch that costs under INR 3,000 and has an AMOLED display, metal case, and Bluetooth calling, among other features.

We have been using the Gizfit Glow smartwatch for good two weeks now. The round dial, metal case, solid silicon straps, SpO2 monitoring, and other features make the watch unique. Coming in at a price of INR 2,499 as of writing this review, the Gizfit Glow checks most of the boxes.

So should you invest in the Gizmore Gizfit Glow as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.37-inch (420×420 resolution) AMOLED panel

20+ tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 monitoring

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 15 days of battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

Although there are a lot of similar round dial options available, the Gizfit Glow model stands out in a sea of them. This is partly because of the eye-catching design and the jewel-toned choice. The watch has a gorgeous display with a top made of glass that is curved to fit the edges. While the dial is constructed of metal, the watch’s underside, which houses all the sensors, is still plastic. The smartwatch also features premium leather bands which elevate the experience.

The display is fairly dense thanks to the 1.37-inch AMOLED panel’s 420420 resolution. The benefit that AMOLED offers is great brightness (550 nits in this case), a broad color gamut, overall power savings, and an always-on display option. On the right side of the watch, there are two buttons that are used to traverse the menu and wake the display, respectively. Although the bands are interchangeable and the quick-release option is still available, the strap quality is top notch

Software & Performance

The company’s real-time operating system (RTOS) is used to run the Gizmore Gizfit Glow. This OS, which is also found on other Gizmore smartwatches, is simply a scaled-down version of a regular OS created for low-powered devices. On this model, we have access to more than 20 fitness modes, most of which cover the key modes.

The setup procedure is simple and needs little effort. Simply download the Da Fit app from the PlayStore or AppStore and follow the instructions to link the smartwatch. The Da Fit app includes well-organized menus and data metric points. The app gets you to access historical data, which can be used for an in-depth analysis. There is a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, stress detection, and more.

In our tests, we discovered that the sleep and heart rate tracking data were largely reliable. The watch accurately recorded the time spent sleeping and even easily picked up on abnormal sleep patterns. The algorithms for critical tasks like heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and SpO2 monitoring have advanced to the point where most of these sensors now have a good accuracy track record. Having said that, these sensors cannot be relied upon for medical needs.

The battery life on the Gizmore Gizfit Glow has been excellent, the advertised figures matched the actual performance and we were able to get about 10 days of use out of the decently sized battery on board. With the calling feature turned on, the watch lasted roughly 5 days in our use. It took us a little over 110 minutes to top up the watch using the supplied magnetic charger.