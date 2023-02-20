Gizmore all set to capture the mass market with its Make In India Gizmore CLOUD Smartwatch, priced at Just Rs 1199/

Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, today announced the addition of its most affordable smartwatch – Gizmore Cloud. Priced at Rs 1199/-, Gizmore Cloud caters to the needs of Indian masses looking for an aspirational, good-looking smartwatch loaded with features.

It is a no-compromise smartwatch and offers a 1.85-inch HD IPS Curve Display with 500 NITS of brightness for uninterrupted outdoor viewing. It also has a metallic casing. Gizmore Cloud is a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that can be easily paired with any smartphone and allow seamless calling and music playback. It is also IP67 Water and Dust resistant, so users don’t have to worry about sweat and accidental spills.

Gizmore Cloud has a multifunctional rotating crown and split screen, which is an efficient way to control the smartwatch and navigate through the settings. The smartwatch can be controlled by a voice assistant as it supports Alexa and Siri. It is equipped with a large battery that delivers seven days of battery life on a single charge. Gizmore Cloud supports unlimited watch faces, Calculator and multi-sport modes. The smartwatch has an array of essential trackers, such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women’s Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitor, which can be tracked using the HryFine app.

Mr Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder of Gizmore, said, “We are excited to present the Gizmore Cloud, a Make in India smartwatch for the Indian masses. By breaking price barriers, we are making smartwatches accessible to far greater consumers and enabling them to be fitter and healthier. Gizmore Cloud has an ergonomic design, Bluetooth calling, and a bright and large display, making it a perfect choice for new-age consumers”.

Gizmore Cloud will retail on Flipkart starting February 20th and will be available in three stunning colours – Black Strap, Blue Strap with Black Metal Body and Brown Colour Strap with Rose Gold Metal Body. The smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1199/- after which it will be available at its regular price of Rs 1,699/-.

The homegrown brand has recently tied up with Optiemus Electronics Limited and plans to manufacture over 1 million smartwatches in the next 12 months. The company is also on track to achieve its target of selling over 1.5 million smartwatches and generating business of Rs. 200 crore in FY 2023-24.