Give your PC an upgrade with WD_BLACK

Every gamer knows how easily latency issues can ruin a decent play time. In gaming, quality graphics delivered at high speeds are essential, but not all memory solutions can support them equally, and subpar options result in a frustrating gaming experience. Fortunately, there is a fix. Solid state drives, or SSDs, are the dominant form of data storage in modern technology. Therefore, it’s easy to see why solid-state drives have become the default choice for gamers – and indeed computer users in general. Keeping this is mind, it’s absolutely paramount for users to install the best-in-class SSDs into your system to get the most out of your gaming experience. Here’s a list of the best SSDs you can get to upgrade your PC.

WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD

Loading screens, wait times and lag are a thing of the past, with this top of the line SSD. Crush load times and slash throttling, lagging, and model pop-ins for a smooth, fast experience that lets you compete at your absolute peak. This purpose-built gaming drive comes in capacities of 1TB to 4TB1, with an optional heatsink on the 1TB and 2TB drives to help sustain top-end performance for more consistent gameplay. With the advanced features of Game Mode 2.0 (Windows® only) plus speeds that approach the limits of the PCIe® Gen43 interface, the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD delivers top-tier performance to keep you playing, streaming, recording, and dominating the game.

Price (As per Amazon) – INR 13,199

WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD

This purpose-built gaming drive boasts a PCIe® Gen4 interface2 that delivers blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s2 (1TB and 2TB models). You can Improve in-game responsiveness and streaming with the PCIe Gen4 interface for a performance boost you can see and feel. The interface is compatible with leading CPU and motherboard platforms and backwards-compatible with PCIe Gen3. Available in capacities up to 2TB1, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD gives you tons of storage for your latest games with space left over for future updates and downloadable content.

Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 4,558

WD Black P50 Game Drive NVMe SSD

The WD_BLACK™ P50 Game Drive SSD provides gamers and their PC or console with tools needed to drive the game the way they choose. With read speeds of up to 2000MB/s2 and up to 4TB of storage, gamers spend less time waiting to get back in the game and more time actually playing. Designed from the ground up with gamers in mind, the SSD is innovatively designed and future-ready with a SuperSpeed USB (20Gb/s) interface to be fully compatible with new gaming components released with the same connectivity.

Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 11189

WD Black P10 Game Drive

The WD_BLACK™ P10 Game Drive gives gamers and their console or PC the performance-enhancing tools they need to keep the competitive edge. Its a top-tier external HDD in capacities up to 5TB, built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. With the WD_BLACK™ P10 Game Drive, gamers can drive their game the way they choose.

Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 9649