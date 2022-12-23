Give the gift of great sound this Christmas

MKE 200

​Upgrade your video blogging audio is just one microphone away – Sennheiser’s MKE 200 brings presence to your voice, while features like a built-in windscreen and shock mount keep your recordings sounding cleaner than ever before. MKE200 is available on Amazon at the price of INR 4990

The compact MKE 200 is the ideal audio upgrade for vloggers and content creators on the move

Vlogging microphone with built-in wind screen and integrated shock mount: recordings will sound cleaner than ever before

Rugged and sleek enough for DSLRs, DSLMs, or phones – the ideal take-anywhere audio upgrade

Directional mic brings presence to your voice – perfect for improving vlogs

Comes complete with furry windshield, TRS cable for cameras and TRRS cable for smartphones

Also available as MKE 200 Mobile Kit complete with Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod

MKE 400

​If you’re searching for that perfect on-camera microphone, look no further! The MKE 400 is a compact, highly directional, on-camera shotgun microphone designed to isolate and enhance the audio for your video, and comes with built-in windscreen and shock mount. MKE400 is available on Amazon at the price of INR 15000

The highly directional MKE 400 microphone will be your rugged companion for every creative endeavor

Compact, lightweight mini-shotgun microphone that fits directly onto the camera shoe mount

Switchable sensitivity for long and short distances ensures versatility, switchable low-cut filter helps to reduce noise

300 hours of operation from a single AAA battery

Rugged all-metal housing is tough enough to take with you on every creative endeavor

Comes complete with furry windshield, TRS cable for cameras and TRRS cable for smartphones

Also available as MKE 400 Mobile Kit with Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod

XS Lav USB-C



​Whether connected to a computer or a mobile device with a USB-C port, with XS Lav USB-C you can record yourself simply and effectively, helping you instantly produce better content. XS Lav USB-C is available on Amazon at the price of INR 3080

XS Wireless Portable Lav Mobile Kit

​Designed for vloggers, content creators and streamers on the go, the Sennheiser XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit includes everything you need to get high-quality audio into your smartphone videos. XS Wireless Portable Lav Mobile Kit is available on Amazon at the price of INR 18994

HD 25 light

