Give the gift of great sound this Christmas

MKE 200
Upgrade your video blogging audio is just one microphone away – Sennheiser’s MKE 200 brings presence to your voice, while features like a built-in windscreen and shock mount keep your recordings sounding cleaner than ever before. MKE200 is available on Amazon at the price of INR 4990
The compact MKE 200 is the ideal audio upgrade for vloggers and content creators on the move
- Vlogging microphone with built-in wind screen and integrated shock mount: recordings will sound cleaner than ever before
- Rugged and sleek enough for DSLRs, DSLMs, or phones – the ideal take-anywhere audio upgrade
- Directional mic brings presence to your voice – perfect for improving vlogs
- Comes complete with furry windshield, TRS cable for cameras and TRRS cable for smartphones
- Also available as MKE 200 Mobile Kitcomplete with Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod
MKE 400
If you’re searching for that perfect on-camera microphone, look no further! The MKE 400 is a compact, highly directional, on-camera shotgun microphone designed to isolate and enhance the audio for your video, and comes with built-in windscreen and shock mount. MKE400 is available on Amazon at the price of INR 15000
The highly directional MKE 400 microphone will be your rugged companion for every creative endeavor
- Compact, lightweight mini-shotgun microphone that fits directly onto the camera shoe mount
- Switchable sensitivity for long and short distances ensures versatility, switchable low-cut filter helps to reduce noise
- 300 hours of operation from a single AAA battery
- Rugged all-metal housing is tough enough to take with you on every creative endeavor
- Comes complete with furry windshield, TRS cable for cameras and TRRS cable for smartphones
- Also available as MKE 400 Mobile Kitwith Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp and Manfrotto PIXI Mini tripod
XS Lav USB-C
Whether connected to a computer or a mobile device with a USB-C port, with XS Lav USB-C you can record yourself simply and effectively, helping you instantly produce better content. XS Lav USB-C is available on Amazon at the price of INR 3080
XS Wireless Portable Lav Mobile Kit
Designed for vloggers, content creators and streamers on the go, the Sennheiser XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit includes everything you need to get high-quality audio into your smartphone videos. XS Wireless Portable Lav Mobile Kit is available on Amazon at the price of INR 18994
HD 25 light
Great sound, super-rugged and lightweight! The iconic HD 25 light is one of the most widely used headphones among professionals. It’s ideal for any professional monitoring environment. HD25 light is available on Amazon at the price of INR 6589