GitHub For Startups Now Available To Support India’s Startup Ecosystem

GitHub, the world’s largest software development platform, has made GitHub for Startups available to startups in India and globally. GitHub for Startups welcomes startups onto the world’s most powerful developer platform, to give them the tools they need to go from a small idea to a unicorn with GitHub.

Eligible startups will receive up to 20 seats of GitHub Enterprise free for one year. This includes the support and guidance they need to build like the best – a startup-friendly onboarding experience, regular office hours, and best practice sharing from GitHub technical experts. GitHub for Startups offers a host of advantages to new companies:

Developer collaboration and productivity: Project boards that integrate directly into workflows will help startups plan sprints, break out individual tasks, and track progress

Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub, said, “No longer can any organisation enter, compete, and grow in the modern, digitised economy without software, the power of developers, and the open source community. As the home for the world’s developers, it is our responsibility to provide entrepreneurs access to our complete developer platform, so anyone can rapidly and securely turn their aspirations into the next great startup of tomorrow.”

Madhav Krishna, Founder and CEO of Vahan, an Indian startup, said, “GitHub for Startups is the best wingman an engineering manager could ask for. Its powerful CI/CD tools helped us automate tasks like linting, testing, and publishing, saving countless hours.”

Launched earlier this year, GitHub for Startups has been working with partners worldwide and hundreds of startups – including many in India – in the pilot group to help them with collaboration and productivity, security, and harness the speed of innovation. GitHub has partnered with some of the world’s leading venture capital, accelerator, and startup support organisations to provide GitHub’s developer platform to startups in their ecosystems.