GIGABYTE expands their range of Intel 12th Gen laptops with the GIGABYTE G5

Global leaders in the PC components and laptop market, GIGABYTE announces the launch of the newest addition to their line of gaming laptops equipped with Intel 12th Gen CPU in India, the GIGABYTE G5 series. The new range of laptops provides a seamless gaming experience thanks to the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs. GIGABYTE’s new thin and light offering is designed to serve as the perfect on-the-go device and is more than capable to handle both gaming and productivity workloads without sacrificing its portability. Starting at INR 77,887 with a free Microsoft Office 365 Personal version 1-Year subscription and the GIGABYTE G5 will be available on Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

The G5 series is powered by the 12th Gen Intel® i5-12500H CPU with 12 cores, 16 threads, and a maximum clock rate of 4.5GHz. The laptop also packs the powerful RTX 30 series GPU along with 16 GB DDR4 3200Mhz memory. For higher frame rates and better gaming performance, GIGABYTE has also introduced MUX switch technology to the G5 KE laptop which will allow users to bypass the integrated graphics and directly connect the display to the discrete GPU with just one click. The laptops will be offered in three models: the G5 KE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, the G5 ME with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and the G5 GE with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

Commenting on the mid-range Gaming laptops market, Mr. Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “India has a massive gaming audience that is constantly growing. Over the past few years, we have observed a growing appetite amongst Indian consumers especially when it comes to PC Gaming. The growing popularity and adoption of popular esports titles in India have been rapid. We wanted to encourage more users to take up PC gaming and provide them with a top-of-the-line solution at a competitive price point. The new GIGABYTE G5 completes our range of 12th Gen laptop family. Our newest entrant is a cost-effective solution for new gamers and aspiring streamers. The laptop’s thin and light build makes it perfect for students and professionals alike.”

Power-Packed Features in a Portable Chassis

Weighing in under 1.9 kg, the G5 series is designed to be easily portable. The laptops include rich video output ports and complete I/O ports, helping users create multitasking environments easily at any time anywhere. The Thunderbolt 4 ports provide high a transmission speed to the USB C at up to 40Gbps.

Higher FPS Performance with Minimal Bezels

The laptops are equipped with a 15.6” FHD 1920×1080 IPS-level Anti-glare LCD display and a 144Hz Refresh Rate, offering a super immersive gaming experience. With an 86% screen-to-body ratio and ultra-thin bezels, the G5 provides an immersive experience for both gameplay and entertainment.

WINDFORCE Technology

GIGABYTE’s exclusive WINDFORCE cooling technology helps the G5 Series to be consistent in their performance during high-load gaming sessions or multimedia processing enabling the laptop to achieve 100% CPU and GPU outputs. With highly efficient 59-blade dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and 4 exhaust vents, the laptop can dissipate the heat generated in a stable and complete manner.

Plenty of Upgrade Options

The G5 gaming laptop has plenty of SSD slots and supports high-speed PCle Gen4, to reduce the waiting time for reading and copying any large files. Users have powerful game performance and enjoy unprecedented multitasking performance.