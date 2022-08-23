Get Your Game On with Amazon.in’s ‘Grand Gaming Days’

Amazon.in announced ‘Grand Gaming Days’ bringing a host of exciting deals and offers on gaming gadgets for all tech enthusiasts. Customers can enjoy up to 50% off on gaming laptops, desktops & monitors, advanced headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards, TVs from popular brands like Lenovo, ASUS, LG, Crucial, HyperX and many more. Grand Gaming Days will be live until August 24, 2022.

Additionally, customers can get an additional 10% instant discount on Federal bank debit and credit cards along with the convenience of no-cost EMI across a wide selection and attractive prices.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers.

Gaming Laptops and Desktops:

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop (2021) : Configured with 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, 2.5 GHz, this ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop supports multi-tasking and provides up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933MHz memory along with long lasting cooling. The laptop comes with 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD. The customers can also get one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, included with the purchase of this laptop. It is available for INR 54,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6 inch FHD Gaming 3 Laptop: Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 laptop is a perfect companion for the gamers. It comes with Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor, Windows 10 and 9.7-hours average battery life along with special features like Anti-Glare Screen, backlit keyboard, Built-in Microphone that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. It comes with an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD and is available for INR 64,990.

Lenovo Gaming G-Series 24 inch FHD Monitor : Immerse yourself in enhanced visual experience, with e-sports and entertainment package. With a 165 Hz refresh rate, AMMD sync premium, Lenovo authorized 3 years onsite warranty and Lenovo Artery Control – G24-20, a one-stop display setup tool to enhance and elevate the game with smarter technology. It also comes with a special height adjustment feature and is available for INR 15,999.

LG Nano IPS Ultragear Gaming 32 inch laptop : This LG Nano IPS Ultragear gaming 32 inch laptop comes with Ultra-fast speed of 165 Hz which allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. It comes with 32-inch Full HD display, 165 Hz OC- 180 Hz Refresh Rate, Nano IPS technology, AMD Free Sync Premium with a stylish design and a stand that is flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style on a virtually borderless screen on three sides. It is available for INR 39,999.

Gaming accessories

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack: The HyperX Streamer Starter Pack is a convenient bundle for aspiring streamers who are eager to start creating content for their future fans. This bundle also includes the HyperX Solocast, a USB condenser mic with several fan-favorite features, like the convenient tap-to-mute sensor, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of different setups. A great gift for streamers who are ready to embark on their journey to streaming superstardom. It is available for INR 11,490.

Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour LED Backlit Wired TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour Gaming keyboard is loaded with features like LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. It also comes with Blue Switches, Full N-Key Rollover, durable and water resistant, and has 1 year warranty against any defect and failure while operating. It is available for INR 2,099.

The Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour Gaming keyboard is loaded with features like LED-Backlit Mechanical Keyboard: 6-color backlight (each row has a different specific color), 9 preset lighting effects, and 2 slots for assignable lighting effects. It also comes with Blue Switches, Full N-Key Rollover, durable and water resistant, and has 1 year warranty against any defect and failure while operating. It is available for INR 2,099. Cosmic Byte CB-GK-18 Firefly RGB Ten-Keyless Keyboard: Enhance your gaming experience with 18 preset configurations on mechanical keyboard and a perfect layout to balance size and functionality. The Firefly keyboard comes with customized Outemu Red Mechanical switches to ensure best quality and are equipped with optical sensors for precise gaming and comfortable typing. It comes with a compact design, keycaps leaning backward and forward making the typing more comfortable.

Components

Crucial P3 500GB 3D NAND NVMe™ PCIe M.2 SSD: The Crucial P3 NVMe SSD gives you the speed you need. It comes with Spacious storage up to 4TB and performs up to 45% better than the previous generation. It also helps in dynamic write acceleration, multistep data integrity algorithm and is available for INR 4,349.

Gaming routers:

D-Link DIR-615 Wireless-N300 Router: Delivering great wireless performance, network security and coverage, the D-Link Wireless N 300 Router (DIR-615) is ideal for upgrading your existing wireless home network. With QoS (Quality of Service) bandwidth optimization to analyze and separate multiple data streams, the DIR 615 has the smarts to handle multiple wireless devices and enable smooth streaming across your entire home network. The DIR-615 is designed to conserve energy, protect our environment from harmful substances and reduce waste by using recyclable packaging. D-Link Green devices provide alternatives without compromising performance. It is available for INR 899.