Get up to 55% off on all Amazon Devices (Echo, Fire TV, Kindle) during Prime Day 2022

Get up to 55% off on all Amazon Devices (Echo, Fire TV,...

Ads

Amazon India’s most awaited sale for Prime members -‘Prime Day’ is back for 48 hours between July 23rd-24th. Customers can avail up to 55% across all Amazon Devices (Echo, Fire TV and Kindle E- readers), and a bonus deal available only by ordering on Alexa you don’t want to miss. Add the favourite picks from these smart device deals to your shopping cart now!

Get the year’s best deals on Echo devices and Smart Home combos of Echo & Alexa compatible bulbs, TVs, ACs, and more

Grab a chance to simplify your lives by just asking Alexa to help you with your daily dose of music, entertainment, reminders, to-do lists and so much more. Don’t miss out on the exciting deals on the smart home combos to make your homes smarter with Alexa.

Ads

Up to 55% off on Echo smart speakers and smart displays

Never Before Price- Save big on the bestselling Echo Dot (4th Gen), #1 smart speaker brand in India – get it for just INR 2,249 (50% off)

Save big on the bestselling Alexa Smart home combo of Echo Dot (4th Generation) + Wipro smart bulb. Get it for just INR 2,299 (flat 65% off)

Lowest price ever- Get Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock for just INR 3,249 (40% off)

Lowest price ever- Get Echo Show 5 for just INR 3,999 (55% off)

Never Before Price- Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) at just INR 5,999 (53% off)

Never Before Price- Echo Buds (with wired charging case) at just INR 5,499 (54% off)

Get Amazon Smart Plug for just INR 399 (80% off), when purchased with any Echo smart speaker

Buy Echo Dot with Fire TV stick*, get INR 350 cashback

Buy Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Black) with a Smart TV with Fire TV built-in*, get INR 950 cashback

Buy Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Black) with a Smart TV/AC*, get INR 450 cashback

Save big with the year’s best deals on Fire TV devices, Kindle eReaders, and more

The Fire TV Stick supports 2000+ apps where users can watch thousands of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Apple TV, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, and others in high resolution. With Alexa voice-search you can easily find, play, and control content as well as switch inputs between on-demand and live TV. The Kindle range allows access to hundreds of books, comics and more.

Get up to 55% off on Fire TV devices with starting price as low as INR 1,799

Flat 55% off on Fire TV Stick Lite, with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite

Save big on the bestselling Fire TV Stick, available at just INR 2,199

Enjoy 4K cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just INR 2,999

Get 60% off on Fire TV Stick bundled with annual subscriptions of Zee5, Sony Liv and Voot Select – limited period offer

Up to 57% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in

Up to INR 4,000 off on Kindle eReaders

Never before prices on all-new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature – get it for just INR 11,099 and INR 15,299 respectively

Bonus! #JustAsk Alexa to help you with details on the offers, and shop using voice commands to win even more now!

Get all the details about Prime Day – explore deals on top brands, small and medium businesses, new launches, and more by asking Alexa on your Echo device, Alexa-enabled devices, or the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Just ask, “Alexa, what is Prime Day?”. Android users can explore Prime Day deals and new launches on the Amazon shopping app by tapping the mic icon on top right and saying “Alexa, take me to Prime Day offers” and “Alexa, go to Prime launches page.”

Explore new releases on Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music by asking, “Alexa, what is new on Prime Music for Prime Day?” or “Alexa, what is releasing on Prime Video on Prime Day?”

Alexa Exclusive Offer: Voice customers can enjoy up to INR 500 off on devices: Say “Alexa, order an Amazon Smart Plug” to get it at INR 499, “Alexa, order an Echo Flex” to get it at INR 999, “Alexa, order 9W Wipro Smart Bulb” to get it at INR 199, and “Alexa, order a Fire TV Stick” to get it at INR 2049.