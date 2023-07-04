Home News Get Ready for a Game-Changing Experience: itel P40+ and A60s with Segment-First...

Get Ready for a Game-Changing Experience: itel P40+ and A60s with Segment-First Features to debut on Amazon Prime Day Sale

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
Get Ready for a Game-Changing Experience: itel P40+ and A60s with Segment-First Features to debut on Amazon Prime Day Sale

itel, one of the leading brands of Bharat, is all set to revolutionize the Smartphone game with the launch of P40+ and A60s, the segment first marvels on Amazon Prime Day Sale. The sale of the Smartphones will start from 11th July, exclusively on Amazon. The A60s smartphone will also be available in retail outlets starting from 13th July.

Unleashing the power of innovation, the much awaited itel P40+, a revolutionary addition to the itel Power Series, boasts an impressive 7000mAh mega battery, making it India’s first phone with such a powerful battery in the sub-9k segment. This incredible battery capacity ensures users can enjoy uninterrupted usage throughout the day, redefining expectations for battery life in budget-friendly smartphones. The smartphone is attractively priced at Rs 8099.

The itel A60s, building upon the success of its predecessor, the itel A60, sets a new standard for smartphone experiences in the sub-7K segment with its impressive memory configuration.  With a memory fusion of 4GB+4GB* RAM, it becomes India’s first smartphone in this segment to offer such a significant memory capacity. itel A60s comes in two variants 8GB* RAM (fusion) + 64 GB ROM and 8GB*RAM (memory fusion) + 128 GB ROM. The 8GB* + 64 GB is amazon exclusive and is launched at an exclusive price of Rs 6299. The other variant 8GB* +128 will be only available in retail outlets starting July 13th, priced at just INR 6999.

Commenting on the launch, CEO, itel India, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, said, “With itel’s unwavering commitment to excellence and our extensive customer base of 9 crore satisfied users, we have established ourselves as pioneers in the segment by consistently delivering exceptional products and specifications. Our portfolio stands as a testament to our dedication to offering high-performance devices at competitive prices, merging affordability with cutting-edge technology. As consumers in this segment face challenges in finding smartphones that offer both high memory and battery performance, we have introduced these smartphones to bridge the gap and provide our customers with the perfect fusion of power and performance.”

“The itel P40+ sets a new standard in smartphone experiences, especially for first-time users, boasting remarkable battery life and a sleek design that solidifies our position in the industry. The itel A60s, with its optimal memory configuration, introduces aspirational features for entry-level smartphone users. We have collaborated with Amazon Prime Day recognizing its significant place in the hearts of customers, as they eagerly await this sale season to grab remarkable deals and elevate their shopping experience.” he added.

The itel P40+ boasts an impressive 7000mAh mega battery. With its super stylish 6.82-inch HD+ punch-hole Full-screen display, the itel P40+ delivers a truly immersive visual experience. Equipped with 128GB memory and 8GB (4+4GB memory fusion) RAM, the P40+ ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage for files and applications. The smartphone features a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz for incredible speed and responsiveness. Additionally, it comes with a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and multiple security features, including side fingerprints and Face ID. The itel P40+ sets new industry standards with its groundbreaking features, and its sleek design adds to its visual appeal.

It is attractively priced at 8099 Rs.

itel A60s comes in two variants 8GB* RAM (fusion) + 64 GB ROM and 8GB*RAM (memory fusion) + 128 GB ROM, ensuring seamless multi-tasking capabilities and ample storage perfect for everyday tasks. The captivating 6.6-inch HD+ IPS FullScreen display provides an immersive visual experience, while the sleek design, complemented by a fingerprint sensor, offers elegance and advanced security. The itel A60s comes in two memory variants, catering to different user needs. It features an 8MP primary lens and a QVGA sensor with a built-in flashlight for stunning photos in any lighting. The 5MP front camera captures beautiful selfies effortlessly. With a robust 5000mAh battery and 10W charging, users can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and entertainment.

Both the itel P40+ and the itel A60s will be exclusively available on Amazon during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. With their cutting-edge features and competitive pricing, these products are set to make a significant impact in the smartphone market.

itel P40+
RAM & ROM 128GB+8GB (4GB+4GB through memory fusion).
Battery 7000mAh Battery

Supports 18W fast charge

18-day standby time

41 hours calling

72 hours music

10 hours gaming

 
Dual Security Side Fingerprint

Face ID
Camera Rear: 13MP + VGA

Rear Flash: Dual

Front: 8MP
Operating System Android 13 T OS
Display 6.82 inch HD + IPS Display

90Hz

Punch Hole
Colors Force Black, Ice Cyan

 

itel A60s
RAM+ROM 8GB*(4GB + 4GB fusion RAM) + 128GB

8GB* (*(4GB + 4GB fusion RAM)+ 64 GB
Battery Capacity: 5000mAh

Charger: 10W

 
Dual Security Fingerprint

Face ID

 
Colour Shadow Black

Moonlit Violet

Glacier Green
Connectivity WiFi

Bluetooth

Earphone Jack: 3.5mm

OTG: Yes
Camera Rear: 8.0MP+ QVGA

Front: 5.0MP

 
OS & Processor Android™ 12 (Go edition)
Screen 6.6 HD+ IPS Display

 

Previous articleJIO ACCELERATES ‘2G-MUKT BHARAT’ VISION WITH ‘JIO BHARAT’ PHONE PLATFORM
Next articleEmbrace the Monsoon: Smart Devices to Transform Your Living Space
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at [email protected]